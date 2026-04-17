Xinhua Silk Road: Ningbo and China’s shift from making things to making them smarter

BEIJING, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Along China’s eastern seaboard, the Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in Zhejiang Province is barely ever quiet. Ships come and go around the clock, and inland, factory floors maintain a similar rhythm.



A technician debugs a humanoid robot at a company in Ningbo, east China’s Zhejiang Province, March 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

This combination helps explain Ningbo’s prominent role in China’s industrial landscape. It is not just a major port, but also one of the country’s most important manufacturing hubs.

Here, traditional industries still make up about 55 percent of its industrial base, roughly in line with the national structure. Its industrial reach is strikingly wide, spanning 36 of China’s 41 major industrial categories. More than 90 percent of its manufacturers are privately owned, though large state-backed firms also remain part of the picture.

All these features make Ningbo a revealing microcosm of China’s manufacturing sector in transition.

“Transition” is certainly the right word. In recent years, the city has steadily upgraded its manufacturing base, using digital tools, industrial internet platforms and AI to make production smarter, more efficient and more precise.

The pace has quickened this year. In the first two months of 2026, the value-added industrial output of enterprises above designated size in Ningbo rose 9.3 percent year on year, 4 percentage points faster than the full-year rate for 2025. Of the city’s 36 major industries, 27 expanded. Output in carmaking, computers and communications equipment, as well as general equipment manufacturing, all posted strong growth during this period.

Yet the more revealing story lies not in the headline numbers, but in the changes unfolding on the factory floor.

At an interactive display area run by Ningbo Puzhi Future Robotics Co., Ltd., humanoid robots sway to music while wheeled machines stack goods on supermarket shelves. Streams of data from touch sensors, robotic-arm movements and video feeds are then fed back into model training.

For Zhou Xingyou, chairman of the embodied intelligence business and vice president of Joyson Holding Co., Ltd., a globally oriented smart-manufacturing company with operations ranging from automotive systems to embodied intelligence robotics, Ningbo’s edge lies in its abundance of real-world industrial scenarios.

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