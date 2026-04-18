Three Papers Published Consecutively in Nature Energy: JinkoSolar’s Breakthroughs in TOPCon/Perovskite Tandem Technology Receive Authoritative Recognition

SHANGHAI, April 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — JinkoSolar, the global leading PV and ESS supplier, recently published three research papers in succession within a single month in Nature Energy, one of the premier journals in the field of energy research. This series of papers showcases JinkoSolar’s multiple major breakthroughs in TOPCon and perovskite tandem cell technologies.

26.66%! Setting a New Record for Industrial-Scale TOPCon Cell Conversion Efficiency

JinkoSolar, in collaboration with the research team from the Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology and Engineering of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, successfully developed a dual-sided electrical synergy optimization strategy. This approach achieved a certified efficiency of up to 26.66% on M10-sized silicon wafers, setting a new efficiency record for industrial-scale TOPCon cells and significantly narrowing the gap between industrial-scale TOPCon cells and the theoretical efficiency of 29.4%.

Additionally, the research reduced carrier transport losses through a high-resistance boron emitter on the front side and an optimized fine-line grid design, while the back side employs an innovative double-layer tunneling silicon oxide/polysilicon structure on the rear side to effectively suppress performance degradation caused by silver paste puncture. Furthermore, by utilizing localized polysilicon thinning technology, the research achieved outstanding performance metrics, including an open-circuit voltage of 744.6 mV, a fill factor of 85.57%, and a bifaciality of 88.3%. This achievement provides a feasible and comprehensive solution for narrowing the efficiency gap between TOPCon cells and the theoretical limit, significantly enhancing the core competitiveness of TOPCon technology in the future photovoltaic market.

Reference link: Dual-side electrical refinement enables efficient industrial tunnel oxide passivating contact silicon solar cells:

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41560-026-01982-2

Certified Efficiency of 32.73%! Paving the Way for Scalable Compatibility of Perovskite/TOPCon Tandem Cells

JinkoSolar, in collaboration with the research team from Soochow University, has successfully developed a full-size bifacial TOPCon crystalline silicon solar cell with a certified photoconversion efficiency of 26.34%. This research abandons the traditional TOPCon cell design featuring a boron-diffused emitter on the front surface. Instead, it innovatively introduces patterned n-type TOPCon finger contacts on the front surface while retaining the full-area p-type TOPCon contact on the back. By localizing the polycrystalline silicon contact area, this structure significantly reduces parasitic absorption and recombination losses on the front surface, achieving a certified efficiency of 26.34% and significantly improving the open-circuit voltage.

Furthermore, to address the issues of poor contact performance and susceptibility to metal paste corrosion in P-type TOPCon, a “polysilicon/silicon dioxide/polysilicon” double-layer composite structure was designed. Combined with optimized rear-side polishing and a specially formulated silver paste, this structure not only achieves extremely low contact resistance and recombination current but, more importantly, the ultra-thin oxide layer in the middle effectively prevents silver crystal spikes from penetrating the silicon substrate, significantly enhancing the device’s reliability and high-temperature resistance. In the future, by improving the precision of laser patterning to further narrow the finger width and introducing localized contacts on the back side to reduce the polycrystalline silicon layer thickness, parasitic absorption can be reduced, and mass production efficiency is expected to approach 27%.

Using a high-efficiency bifacial TOPCon cell with a textured front surface as the bottom cell, the research team fabricated a monolithic perovskite/TOPCon tandem cell, achieving a certified efficiency of 32.73% and a high open-circuit voltage of 1.961 V. These results not only set a new performance record for this class of tandem cells but also demonstrated excellent long-term operational stability (maintaining 80% of the initial efficiency after 2,000 hours), proving the immense potential of this TOPCon technology route in tandem applications. They also provide a scalable and industrially compatible technical pathway for the development of higher-efficiency TOPCon and perovskite/TOPCon tandem photovoltaic modules.

Reference link: Bifacial tunnel oxide passivating contacts for silicon and perovskitesilicon tandem solar cells with improved efficiency:

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41560-026-02007-8

32.76%! Breaking Through the Efficiency Barrier for Industrial TOPCon Silicon-Based Perovskite Tandem Cells

To address the critical challenge of rapid perovskite crystallization and film quality degradation caused by the high thermal conductivity of industrial thin silicon substrates, JinkoSolar, in collaboration with the National University of Singapore and other research institutions, innovatively proposed a strategy to regulate the major organic cation (FA⁺) using a dual-mode-coupled ligand (MBT), successfully achieving effective control over crystallization kinetics. A perovskite/TOPCon tandem solar cell fabricated using this strategy was certified by the National Photovoltaic Industry Metrology and Testing Center (NPVM) with a conversion efficiency of 32.76%, approaching the current efficiency record for tandem photovoltaic cells. Additionally, the cell maintained 91% of its initial efficiency after 1,700 hours of continuous operation, demonstrating excellent long-term operational reliability.

This research is of significant importance as it achieves high efficiency (certified at 32.76%) in TOPCon silicon-back-contact cells, which hold the greatest potential for market dominance. Not only does it elevate the efficiency of perovskite/TOPCon tandem cells to new heights, but more importantly, it provides critical scientific insights and a practical pathway for integrating high-performance perovskite materials from the laboratory with market-dominant TOPCon silicon technology, marking a solid step toward the mainstream industrialization of perovskite/ crystalline silicon tandem technology toward mainstream industrialization. In the future, this strategy is expected to be combined with solution-based production processes — which offer the potential for large-scale fabrication and low costs — to drive the industrial application of these research findings.

Reference link: Additive-assisted perovskite crystallization on industrial TOPCon silicon for tandem solar cells with improved efficiency:

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41560-026-02010-z