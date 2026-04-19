Huawei Cloud Strengthens Thailand’s Insurance Industry with Next-Generation Digital Technologies

BANGKOK, April 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Huawei Cloud Thailand in collaboration with The Thai Life Assurance Association, hosted an executive forum bringing together more than 30 senior executives and technology leaders from leading insurance companies. The initiative reflects Huawei Cloud’s commitment to strengthening its role as a strategic partner in advancing Thailand’s digital and AI-driven economy, supporting insurance companies in accelerating secure, flexible, and scalable digital transformation through cloud-native infrastructure, advanced database technologies, and industry-specific solutions.

The event served as a platform for industry leaders to exchange insights on the future of the insurance industry in the era of cloud and AI-driven innovation, while exploring how cloud and AI technologies can modernize core insurance systems and enhance operational stability and resilience.

Driving the Future of Digital Insurance

As the insurance industry continues to accelerate its digital transformation, insurers are under increasing pressure to modernize legacy systems in order to support real-time services, rapidly growing data volumes, and evolving customer expectations.

Huawei Insurance Day event aims to position Huawei Cloud as a Strategic Digital Transformation Partner for the insurance industry, helping insurance companies build secure, scalable, and resilient digital infrastructures that can support long-term business growth.

During the event, Huawei Cloud showcased its end-to-end capabilities for the insurance sector, including cloud infrastructure, cloud-native databases, and specialized industry solutions designed to support mission-critical insurance systems.

Key Solutions for Insurance Digital Transformation

Digital Core Insurance Solution

A modernization solution that transform insurance companies migrate from legacy system such as AS/400 systems to cloud-native architectures with A next-generation core insurance architecture that enables insurers to rapidly launch new products, enhance system flexibility, simplifying maintenance and improve overall customer experience.

GaussDB for Mission-Critical Insurance Systems

Huawei’s enterprise-grade database that has been trusted by large financial organization globally, including Thailand. GaussDB designed to support critical workloads with high reliability, security and performance across multiple data centers on Huawei Cloud.



Piyatida Itiravivongs, President of Huawei Cloud Thailand

Piyatida Itiravivongs, President of Huawei Cloud Thailand said:

“Digital transformation has become a strategic priority for the insurance industry. Huawei Cloud is committed to supporting insurers in building a strong digital service by combining cloud infrastructure, advanced database technologies, and industry-specific solutions to improve operational efficiency and deliver better customer experiences.”



Huang Hu, Solution Architect of Sinosoft

Meanwhile, Huang Hu, Solution Architect of Sinosoft, said:

“Sinosoft has extensive experience in developing technology platforms for the insurance industry. Through our collaboration with Huawei Cloud, we have successfully modernized insurance systems by adopting cloud-based architectures, helping organizations enhance the performance and stability of their core insurance platforms while supporting long-term business growth.

The success of these projects demonstrates the strong synergy between Sinosoft’s insurance technology expertise and Huawei Cloud’s advanced cloud infrastructure. We hope the experience and case studies shared at this event will provide valuable insights for insurance companies in Thailand as they accelerate their journey toward digital insurance.”

Thailand’s insurance industry is entering a new era in which digital technologies play an increasingly important role in enhancing operational efficiency and improving customer services. Forums such as this provide a valuable platform for industry stakeholders to exchange knowledge and perspectives on emerging technologies and innovations in cloud and digital infrastructure. Such knowledge sharing supports insurance companies in Thailand as they prepare for the ongoing evolution of the digital insurance landscape.

Huawei Cloud will continue to invest in cloud innovation to support the financial services and insurance sectors with secure, reliable, and scalable technologies, enabling sustainable business growth in the digital economy.

About Huawei Cloud Thailand

Huawei Cloud Thailand is a leading cloud service provider committed to accelerating Thailand’s digital transformation under the mission of “In Thailand, For Thailand.” According to the latest report from Gartner, Huawei Cloud is ranked No.2 by revenue in Thailand’s Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market, solidifying its position as one of the most trusted and fastest-growing international cloud providers in the country.

As the first international public cloud vendor to establish local data centers in Thailand, Huawei Cloud now operates three Availability Zones, ensuring high reliability and low-latency connectivity for local users. Leveraging Huawei’s 30-plus years of expertise in ICT infrastructure, it integrates cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud-Native 2.0, and Big Data technologies to empower over 40 government agencies and thousands of enterprises across the Kingdom. By building a robust digital ecosystem and fostering local talent, Huawei Cloud aims to drive Thailand’s “Digital Economy” forward, bringing cloud and intelligence to every corner of the country for a fully connected, intelligent future.

For more information, please visit Huawei Cloud Thailand online at

https://www.huaweicloud.com/intl/th-th/ or follow us on:

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