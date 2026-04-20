Agoda Report Highlights Opportunities for Japanese Hoteliers to Capture Asia’s Travelers as Only 34% Reach Advanced Localization

Insights from Agoda’s latest report highlight how moving beyond basic localization can drive stronger revenue outcomes as Japan sees rising intra-Asia travel demand

SINGAPORE, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda, in its latest deep dive report “Tailored to Win: Mastering Localization to Capture Asia’s Travelers in Japan“, reveals opportunities for Japanese hotels to capture more value from Asia’s fast-growing travel demand, with only 34% of properties having progressed beyond basic localization strategies.

Among surveyed properties, 71% of hotels at early stages of localization report positive revenue outcomes, compared to all hotels that have implemented more advanced localization, showing that while early efforts are delivering results, a more holistic approach maximizes commercial outcomes.

According to the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), the market welcomed over 42 million international visitors in 2025, a 16% year-on-year increase, with Asian travelers accounting for over 80% of all arrivals.[1] With such a high concentration of regional travelers, tailored strategies are becoming essential for hotels looking to better capture Japan’s Asian visitor market.

Agoda’s report highlights that with around 7 in 10 visitors coming from just five key Asian markets (South Korea, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Thailand), hotels need to move beyond one-size-fits-all strategies and tailor their offerings to the distinct preferences of each market, whether through localized digital payment options, language support or culturally relevant on-site experiences. Hotels that adopt this more integrated approach are already seeing results, with around 80% of surveyed hoteliers reporting improvements in bookings.

“Only 34% of hotels have reached advanced stages of localization today with real opportunity lying in accelerating these efforts across the guest experience,” said Tadashi Ikai, Senior Country Director for Japan at Agoda. “By closing gaps across payments, language, and cultural understanding, hotels can better connect with Japan’s highly concentrated Asian traveler base and turn this into a sustained competitive advantage.”

Despite the potential results, Japanese hotels face several challenges in advancing localization efforts. According to the report, hoteliers cite limitations in payment integrations and marketing resources (each at 51%) as key barriers, alongside gaps in foreign language capabilities and awareness of cultural norms (each at 49%). These constraints continue to slow the adoption of more advanced, market-specific strategies.

As Japan’s tourism landscape becomes increasingly shaped by regional travel, the ability to deliver culturally attuned and localized guest experiences is becoming a key differentiator. To help partners navigate these challenges, Agoda’s report includes targeted “Quick Wins” based on traveler motivations:

South Korean Travelers: Seeks cultural exploration and unique local experiences

Seeks cultural exploration and unique local experiences Chinese Travelers: Spends more on experiences such as dining and activities rather than accommodation

Spends more on experiences such as dining and activities rather than accommodation Taiwanese Travelers: Strongly motivated by culinary exploration and wellness experiences

Strongly motivated by culinary exploration and wellness experiences Hong Kong Travelers: Frequent, tech-savvy repeat visitors who value flexibility and convenience

Frequent, tech-savvy repeat visitors who value flexibility and convenience Thai Travelers: Often travel in families and favor budget-conscious, short-haul getaways

Agoda’s digital suite for localization draws on a global network of over 6 million diverse accommodations across markets, enabling partners to better align their offerings with the preferences of different traveler segments. With support for 39 languages, multi-currency payment options, and 24/7 customer support, Agoda helps hotels deliver more seamless and locally relevant experiences. Dedicated programs such as the Agoda Growth Program for visibility in priority markets, country-specific promotions and Agoda Media Solutions for native-language campaigns further support partners in localizing effectively. Through Agoda’s platform and expertise, hotels can overcome barriers, reach new segments and optimize their returns from international demand.

To explore how practical localization tips and actionable insights can help hotels capture more value from Asia’s diverse traveler base, download the full report at https://ago-da.co/4bAITjm.