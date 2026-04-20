EPG Publishes Inaugural ESG Report, Establishing Baseline for Sustainable Global Expansion

SINGAPORE, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — EPG today released its 2025 ESG Report, outlining its sustainability approach and performance across global operations as it scales internationally.



Cover of EPG’s 2025 ESG Report

Environmental EPG achieved full compliance with applicable environmental regulations, with 100% of waste treated and disposed of. The company completed its inaugural greenhouse gas (GHG) inventory, encompassing Scope 1, Scope 2, and key Scope 3 categories, establishing the foundation for its emissions management strategy and long-term decarbonization roadmap.

Social Female represented 31% of total employees, and 85% of employees recruited locally in Malaysia hold managerial positions. EPG maintained a diversified supply chain, with approximately 47% of suppliers based outside of mainland China.

Governance As of the date of this press release, the EPG Board of Directors includes two female directors, representing 22% of board members. The Board convened two meetings with 100% attendance.

As EPG matures its ESG framework, the company is forming a dedicated ESG Committee to oversee this progress. ESG management systems will be embedded into existing and planned facilities, starting with its Malaysia manufacturing plant currently under construction. EPG will also extend these standards through its supply chain at its upcoming Shanghai partner conference.



Groundbreaking of EPG’s Malaysia Manufacturing Plant II

“Scaling globally only means something if we scale responsibly,” said Alick Wan, EPG Founder and Chairman. “We see an opportunity to redefine what sustainable infrastructure looks like for the AI era — proving that high performing infrastructure can also carry light footprint. We believe modular is how the industry gets there.”

EPG is proud to have contributed to the book Greener Data, Volume III, launching on Earth Day 2026. The chapter shared EPG’s philosophy on how modular construction reduces on-site waste, lowers embodied carbon, and enables full lifecycle sustainability, making the case that responsible scaling and commercial ambition are not in conflict.

Following approximately $200 million in Series B and B+ financing, EPG will keep strengthening company-wide ESG governance and scale its modular approach across an expanding international footprint.

Read the full report: https://www.epg-module.com/list-27-1.html

Contact: communications@epg-module.com

About EPG

EPG is a Singapore-headquartered provider of modular and prefabricated data center infrastructure, powered by dual R&D centers in Singapore and Shanghai and advanced manufacturing hubs in Malaysia and China. With over 20 years of engineering expertise, EPG delivers innovative and sustainable solutions for hyperscale, cloud, and enterprise deployments across APAC, EMEA, and other global markets.