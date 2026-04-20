Huxley Health Inc. Introduces Aerasyn Biotech Division, Expands Leadership and Scalable IP Platform, Engages Capital Partner for Up to $15M Financing and Prepares to Go Public Amid Growing U.S. Policy and Public Discourse on Psychedelics

Toronto, Ontario – Newsfile Corp. – April 20, 2026 –(“Huxley” or the “Company”), together with itsBiotech division, a biotechnology platform advancing next-generation therapeutics through AI-guided discovery, advanced synthesis, and proprietary formulation technologies, today announced a series of coordinated strategic developments that significantly strengthen its leadership team, intellectual property platform, and capital markets positioning.

These developments reflect a streamlined effort to align Huxley’s scientific platform, leadership bench, and corporate structure as the Company advances toward a potential liquidity event and broader public market strategy. This includes a focused approach to non-hallucinogenic technologies and scalable, low-cost manufacturing solutions designed to support the next wave of psychedelic therapeutics.

Recent public discourse in the United States has accelerated attention toward psychedelic therapeutics, with increasing discussion across policy, research, and media channels. Senior policymakers and widely followed platforms have contributed to a broader shift in tone around mental health treatment, regulatory reform, and veterans’ care. While policy outcomes remain evolving, increased visibility across political and public channels has helped legitimize the sector and catalyze institutional interest.

While clinical and academic research continues to explore ibogaine’s potential in addiction and neuropsychiatric disorders, the industry remains constrained by limited, non-scalable supply and complex synthesis pathways. Against this backdrop, Huxley is advancing what it believes to be one of a very limited number of synthesis and manufacturing patent filings globally focused on ibogaine at scale, targeting cost-efficient, reproducible production methods. The Company expects to file two provisional patents related to ibogaine synthesis and manufacturing in the coming week, representing the culmination of an extended period of internal research and development. Huxley believes that control over scalable supply infrastructure may ultimately prove as critical as clinical development itself as the sector matures.

Executive and Advisory Team Expansion

Huxley has assembled a high-caliber leadership and advisory group spanning intellectual property, pharmaceutical development, and capital markets with significant biotech experience.

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Lance Johnson, J.D., as Chief Legal Officer.

Mr. Johnson is a seasoned intellectual property legal strategist with decades of experience guiding companies in the development, enforcement, and defense of their IP portfolios. With a background that includes service as a patent examiner, trial attorney, and appellate advocate, he has advised high-growth companies across biotechnology, life sciences, and advanced manufacturing. He will focus on capturing innovation, designing global patent strategies, and driving value through licensing and commercialization.

Huxley also welcomes David Kideckel, MBA, Ph.D., in a senior business development capacity. Dr. Kideckel brings a rare combination of neuroscience expertise, capital markets experience, and financial acumen, positioning him to support both strategic growth and near-term monetization initiatives.

As Founder of Kideckel Advisory Group Inc., Dr. Kideckel provides strategic CFO and CBO services to both public and private companies. He previously served as Managing Director, Head of Life Sciences & Senior Institutional Equity Research Analyst at ATB Capital Markets and has held senior roles at Johnson & Johnson and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The Company continues to benefit from the strategic guidance of Arlene Piper, MBA, B.Sc., a venture capital advisor with deep experience in growth-stage biotech development, investor positioning, and capital markets strategy.

Huxley further strengthens its bench with James Cran, BBA, a seasoned healthcare entrepreneur with extensive experience across pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. As founder of ANTIBODY Healthcare Communications, which became the largest healthcare agency in Canada, Mr. Cran has demonstrated a consistent ability to translate complex science into commercially viable opportunities.

In addition, the Company continues to work closely with John Haslam, MBA, a senior pharmaceutical executive currently holding a leadership role at one of Europe’s largest biotechnology companies, with a market capitalization exceeding €40 billion. Mr. Haslam is also a member of the Canadian Healthcare Marketing Hall of Fame.

Introduction of Aerasyn Biotech Division



In parallel with these developments, Huxley has established Aerasyn Biotech, a division of Huxley Health Inc., as part of a strategic evolution of the Company’s platform to support its next phase of growth and advancement toward the public markets.

The name Aerasyn is derived from Greek, combining “aera,” meaning air or breath, with “syn,” reflecting synthesis and innovation, symbolizing a breath of fresh air for an industry in need of scalable, forward-thinking solutions.

Aerasyn is being positioned as a public-facing, capital markets-oriented platform for select programs, initiatives, and opportunities, while remaining fully aligned with Huxley’s broader strategy, governance, and long-term vision.

This structure provides flexibility in how assets, partnerships, and commercial activities are advanced, while allowing the Company to optimize its positioning as it evaluates potential public market pathways.

Aerasyn is expected to play a key role in advancing licensing, partnerships, and commercialization initiatives, reinforcing Huxley’s positioning as a foundational infrastructure partner within the evolving psychedelics industry.

Strengthening Intellectual Property and Platform Value

Huxley continues to build a robust and defensible intellectual property portfolio, now comprising 21 patent filings, with additional filings expected in the near term.

A key differentiator is the Company’s focus on non-hallucinogenic technologies supported by preclinical data, combined with a disciplined approach to manufacturing and scalability.

Huxley’s integrated platform combines:

AI-guided drug discovery

Rapid and cost-efficient synthesis capabilities

Proprietary formulation and delivery technologies

Scalable, low-cost production methodologies

This approach enables Huxley to pursue long-term therapeutic development while also positioning itself as a critical infrastructure and supply partner to the broader biotechnology ecosystem.

Strategic Financing Initiative

Huxley has engaged a capital markets partner to support a strategic financing initiative of up to $15 million USD, subject to due diligence, on a best-efforts basis.

The financing is intended to accelerate development milestones, expand the Company’s intellectual property portfolio, and advance commercialization pathways.

The Company is currently in active discussions with capital markets participants and evaluating multiple financing and public market pathways, including strategic transactions and alternative listing structures, with a focus on disciplined execution and long-term shareholder value creation.

Leadership Commentary

Santino Bernaudo, Founder and President of Huxley Health Inc., commented:

“We’ve been extremely deliberate in how we’ve built Huxley. This isn’t just about discovery, it’s about execution across the entire lifecycle. From non-hallucinogenic technologies backed by strong preclinical evidence to a focused strategy around manufacturing, scaling, and low-cost production, we’re aligning with where the industry is heading as these compounds move toward commercialization.

“We’re encouraged by the broader shift in tone at both the policy and public level. Increased openness to new approaches in mental health and addiction is an important step forward for the entire sector. We welcome that momentum and continued engagement as the space evolves.

“That positions Huxley as a real partner to the space, not just a participant. A platform with near-term, mid-term, and long-term value creation. With the team we’ve assembled, I believe we’re building one of the most complete and resilient companies in this sector.”

Additional Media Context

A recent long-form public discussion featuring Donald J. Trump, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Joe Rogan highlights the growing visibility of alternative approaches to mental health and addiction treatment within broader public discourse:

Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dbJAmG0xZC0

This content is provided for general informational purposes only and reflects independent public discussion. It does not imply any endorsement, affiliation, or involvement with Huxley Health Inc.

About Huxley Health Inc.

Huxley Health Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics through artificial intelligence, advanced chemistry, and proprietary formulation technologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding financing initiatives, intellectual property development, commercialization strategies, patent filings, and potential public market transactions. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.

Contact

Investor Relations

investor.relations@huxley-group.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.