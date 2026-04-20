Leveraging CICPE Yacht Sub-Venue, Sanya Accelerates Development as Asia-Pacific Yachting Capital

The Sanya International Yacht Sub-Venue of the 6th China International Consumer Products Expo kicks off with multiple yachts making their global debut.

HAIKOU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 April 2026 – On April 15, the Sanya International Yacht Sub-Venue of the 6th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) officially kicked off. The event has brought together brands from leading global yacht-producing countries, such as France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the United States. Over 90 yacht manufacturers and supporting companies have participated in the event, with 200 yachts of various types being showcased at the exhibition.

As a core featured exhibition area of the CICPE, the Sanya International Yacht Sub-Venue covers a total exhibition area of over 160,000 square meters, including a sprawling 148,800-square-meter on-water section. The exhibition is divided into six specialized sections, covering green vessel innovation, China debuts of international brands, and intelligent water sports equipment, among others. While top-tier global luxury yacht brands remain a major draw, the industry’s most compelling highlights this year lie elsewhere: the rapid rise of domestic yacht manufacturing, the commercial deployment of green new energy technologies, and the growing integration of yachting into everyday lifestyle.

International luxury yacht brands made a strong showing at the event, with renowned names like France’s Lagoon, Italy’s Azimut, the United Kingdom’s Sunseeker, Canada’s Bombardier, Germany’s Bavaria, and the United States’ Sea Ray unveiling their latest models. Five superyachts, each exceeding 80 feet in length, docked at the marina, becoming a highlight of the event.

China’s sustained release of high-end leisure consumption potential has made it a core growth driver for the global yachting industry. At the exhibition, 24 products made their China debut, including the United Kingdom’s Princess S72, as well as yachts from international brands like Germany’s Bavaria and Poland’s Delphia. Notably, a purchase intent for the Princess S72 was reached immediately following its debut.

Meanwhile, Chinese yacht manufacturers are stepping up their game, with nine yachts making their global debuts. These new models span a diverse range of categories, including small- and medium-sized luxury yachts, electric leisure vessels, and fishing vessels. Featuring designs tailored to Chinese consumer preferences and competitively priced, they have drawn significant attention on the show floor.

Green and low-carbon development stands as a central theme of this year’s exhibition. A dedicated new energy yacht zone showcases eco-friendly vessels, including pure electric, hybrid, and hydrogen-powered yachts. Among these, electric yachts powered by lithium batteries achieve zero-emission navigation. Their noise levels and operating costs are significantly lower than those of traditional fuel-powered yachts, perfectly aligning with the global shift toward low-carbon consumption.

Furthermore, the exhibition strives to shatter the long-held stereotype of yachts as an exclusive, high-end niche. To that end, it has created immersive consumption scenarios that integrate yachting with gourmet food, lure fishing, and camping. Services such as yacht license consultations and second-hand yacht trading are also being offered, all aimed at making water-based leisure more accessible to the public.

Sanya, the host city of the exhibition and known as the “City of a Thousand Yachts,” is actively building itself into the “Asia-Pacific Yachting Capital.” The city has already completed five yacht marinas, and last year hit a record high of 225,600 yacht departures. Concurrently, the Sanya Central Business District (CBD) has attracted 124 companies along the yacht industry chain, covering full-chain services such as design and R&D, manufacturing and maintenance, berth operations, and high-end supporting facilities.

Leveraging its exceptional marine resources and the policy backing of the Hainan Free Trade Port, Sanya is accelerating the construction of an ecosystem that integrates yacht display and trading, consumption experiences, and industrial agglomeration. This, in turn, provides a vital platform for global yacht brands to expand their presence in the Chinese market.

Hashtag: #CICPE

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