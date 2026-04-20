Naturedesign’s Cinnamon Table Receives Archiproducts Design Award 2025, with Additional Recognition for Nicoline Italia Ahead of Salone del Mobile Milano 2026

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 April 2026 – Naturedesign, an Italian furniture manufacturer, has been recognised at the Archiproducts Design Awards 2025 in the Furniture category for its Cinnamon glass dining table, designed by Gino Carollo. The award was announced in November 2025 as part of the tenth edition of the Archiproducts Design Awards.
The recognition comes ahead of Salone del Mobile Milano 2026, where Naturedesign is scheduled to exhibit alongside international brands from 21 to 26 April at Fiera Milano Rho.
Naturedesign’s Cinnamon table was selected within the Furniture category. The design features curved glass bases formed through heat processing techniques, paired with a shaped glass top with folded edges. The project reflects an approach that integrates material experimentation with functional design.
“Advanced technology and sophisticated design come together to transform glass into a fluid and harmonious element in every detail. The synergy between form and colour creates a sensory experience that engages and captivates.”
— Naturedesign, on the Cinnamon table
Additional Recognition Within Colzani’s Brand Portfolio
The Break sofa is characterised by its modular configuration and curved form language, allowing for flexible spatial arrangements. Upholstered in fabric, the system is designed to accommodate both residential and hospitality environments, with an emphasis on adaptability and continuity of form across different layouts.
This recognition reflects the broader representation of Italian design within Colzani’s portfolio, which includes multiple brands participating in international design platforms.
Naturedesign operates from Cerea, Verona, focusing on furniture produced using a mix of reclaimed and natural materials. Its production combines small-scale industrial processes with artisan-based techniques. The brand describes this approach through the tagline “Shaped by Nature”.
The Cinnamon table is part of the brand’s Home Collection and incorporates glass processing methods to achieve its structural and visual characteristics.
| Event
| Details
| Exhibition
| Salone del Mobile Milano 2026
| Dates
| 21 to 26 April 2026
| Venue
| Fiera Milano Rho, Milan, Italy
| Naturedesign Exhibitor Page
| salonemilano.it/en/brands/nature-design
| Event
| Details
| Exhibition
| Salone del Mobile Milano 2026
| Dates
| 21 to 26 April 2026
| Venue
| Fiera Milano Rho, Milan, Italy
| Nicoline Exhibitor Page
| https://www.salonemilano.it/en/brands/nicoline-salotti
Hashtag: #Naturedesign
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About Colzani
Colzani is a Singapore-based furniture showroom representing Italian design brands. Its portfolio includes Naturedesign, Nicoline Italia, Potocco, and Ronda Design, offering curated collections for regional projects.
Website: colzani.asia
About Naturedesign
Naturedesign is an Italian furniture brand based in Cerea, Verona. The company focuses on the use of reclaimed materials and natural elements, combining industrial production with artisanal techniques.
Website: naturedesign.com
About Nicoline Italia
Nicoline Italia is an Italian furniture manufacturer specialising in upholstered seating systems. Its collections include modular sofas designed for flexibility across residential and contract settings.
Website: nicoline.it