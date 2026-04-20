Stage and Screen Unifies Global Sports and Entertainment Offering, Strengthening U.S. Presence

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Stage and Screen, a specialist division of Corporate Traveler, has today announced a strategic realignment of its global brand structure that will bring its sports and entertainment travel services under the Corporate Traveler banner worldwide.

The new structure will now extend across the United States, Canada, the UK, and New Zealand, establishing a unified global presence and positioning the company for significant international growth while strengthening its offering to customers in the sports and entertainment sectors.

Stage and Screen has maintained a long-standing presence in the United States, operating for nearly two decades. With strong performance in the market, this realignment marks Corporate Traveler’s continued investment in a key area of growth for the business and deepens its commitment to delivering expanded services to Stage and Screen clients in the U.S.

Given its expertise in navigating the dynamic, fast-paced nature of the sports and entertainment world, the company has become a trusted travel partner for film and TV productions, music tours, creative services companies, and major U.S. professional sports teams — including the New York Mets, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Houston Rockets.

“The U.S. sports and entertainment market has been one of our strongest growth stories, and this gives us the platform to go further,” said John Van den Heuvel, President of Corporate Traveler USA. “Our clients need a travel partner that understands how to operate in fast-moving, high-stakes environments. This rebrand reflects our commitment to deepening our investment in this space, with more opportunities ahead for U.S. clients.”

A recent global survey highlighted that nearly 80% of industry clients view a provider’s global presence as important, reinforcing the strategy behind this alignment. Tiziano Galipo, Global Managing Director of Stage and Screen, affirmed the company’s direction.

“This is more than a brand refresh. It’s a strategic alignment of our global capabilities under one name. Our clients operate on a world stage, and they require a travel partner they can trust that mirrors their global footprint,” said Galipo. “By uniting as one Stage and Screen, we amplify our strength, share our expertise more effectively, and reinforce our promise to deliver performance-enhancing travel, anywhere and everywhere.”

The rebranding solidifies Stage and Screen’s identity as the premier travel partner for organizations that depend on performance. For customers, this unified brand signifies a more consistent and powerful global service network. It combines deep local expertise with the worldwide resources of Corporate Traveler and its parent company, Flight Centre Travel Group, ensuring seamless, high-touch travel management across every continent.

For more than 30 years, Stage and Screen has provided specialized travel for industries where logistics are critical, and timing is everything.

“The alignment sharpens this focus, backed by survey data showing over 75% of clients prioritize a travel management company with proven expertise in their specific sector,” said Galipo. “The unified brand will deliver on this expectation with dedicated teams who understand the unique demands of moving production crews, sports teams, and touring artists. Our legacy is built on a performance mindset that helps the best perform at their absolute peak.”

“The brand unification will allow us to focus on eliminating logistical hurdles so our clients can concentrate on their moment in the spotlight. Our teams, our experience, and our commitment to excellence are now globally aligned to ensure your people arrive ready to perform,” added Galipo.