Xin Yuan Kicks Off National Bingo Day 2026, Calling for Community Action to Support Seniors

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 April 2026 –announces the launch of its inauguralset to take place onat

More than just a game, the initiative brings people together to support seniors who may be facing loneliness and everyday challenges, while giving them something to look forward to.

The event will be graced by Guest of Honour Mr Chee Hong Tat, Minister for National Development, highlighting the importance of community-led efforts in supporting vulnerable seniors.

At the core of the campaign is a simple yet impactful fundraising model. Corporates and individuals are invited to contribute S$500 (tax-deductible donation) to provide 12 months of groceries for one senior, with a target of benefiting at least 288 seniors through this initiative.

Designed as both a celebratory and socially driven initiative, National Bingo Day for Seniors aims to address pressing issues faced by Singapore’s ageing population, including loneliness, social isolation, and ongoing daily needs such as access to essentials. By blending a fun, inclusive event with a clear social impact model, Xin Yuan hopes to create meaningful change for seniors in need.

“This initiative is more than just an event. It is really about reminding people that our seniors still need us,” said Mr Randy Ang, President of Xin Yuan Comcare Ltd. “Over the years, we have met seniors who have families and children who are doing well, but for different reasons, they are often left on their own or do not receive the time and care they need. Some end up turning to Xin Yuan not just for support, but for companionship and a sense of belonging. That is why community care is so important. Through this initiative, we hope more people will step forward to show that our seniors are not alone, and that they are still valued and cared for.”

A key highlight of the campaign is its strong intergenerational component, with students from Catholic Junior College actively participating in the programme. Their involvement reflects a shared commitment to support community care and meaningful youth engagement.

“Through this initiative, CJCians have the opportunity to engage meaningfully with seniors, building empathy and forging genuine intergenerational connections, thereby living the Catholic Ethos which include respecting the human dignity of others, working in solidarity with others in society to build the common good,” said Mrs Woo Soo Min, Principal of Catholic Junior College. “These formative experiences go beyond service, developing students as servant leaders. In doing so, they grow in empathy, social responsibility and a deeper commitment to caring for the community.”



Xin Yuan is also calling for broad-based support from corporates, individual donors, community organisations, and volunteers, offering opportunities for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) collaboration, fundraising partnerships, volunteering, and sponsorships. The organisation is currently seeking title sponsors, anchor sponsors, and product sponsors to help deliver a successful event and extend its reach and impact.

With a clear and measurable social outcome, National Bingo Day for Seniors 2026 presents a credible and meaningful platform for community engagement, uniting stakeholders across sectors to support seniors in a tangible way.

Further details on event programming, partnerships, and participation will be announced in the lead-up to June 2026.

Hashtag: #CSR #XinYuanComcare #MinistryOfNationalDevelopment #Singapore #MrCheeHongTat

https://www.xinyuan.org.sg/

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About Xin Yuan Comcare Ltd

Xin Yuan Comcare Ltd is a community-focused organisation dedicated to supporting vulnerable seniors through essential services, social programmes, and community-driven initiatives.

For more information, please visit www.xinyuan.org.sg or follow Xin Yuan on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/xinyuancomcareltd