RCEP expo bridges Linyi with global markets

LINYI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 April 2026 – Known as China’s “logistics capital” and its largest commodity distribution hub, Linyi in East China’s Shandong province is accelerating its digital and international transformation. The city is now emerging as a hub for the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), becoming a key player on the international stage.

In 2025, Linyi organized 267 overseas exhibitions, empowering over 2,500 local enterprises to expand abroad. This proactive approach attracted 49,000 overseas buyers, driving its total foreign trade to over 170 billion yuan ($24.92 billion). Foreign trade with RCEP members accounted for 42.5 percent of the total, while exports to countries involved in the BRI rose 10.3 percent.

On April 20 this year, the 5th RCEP (Shandong) Import Expo kicked off a trade extravaganza for global buyers in Linyi. Themed “Engaging in RCEP and BRI Cooperation, Aligning with Global Industrial Chains”, the expo showcased the city’s openness and offered a premium stage for cooperation.

Spanning a 35,000-square-meter exhibition area with 1,200 standard international booths, this year’s RCEP expo is the largest to date, which has attracted over 400 global suppliers and more than 5,300 domestic and overseas exhibitors. It also features five sister-city pavilions and a dedicated country zone with 18 pavilions, including one for South Korea, one of Linyi’s important trade partners and the event’s guest of honor.

Linyi’s economic ties with South Korea remain a cornerstone of its trade strategy. In 2025, bilateral trade reached 25.26 billion yuan, accounting for 14.2 percent of the city’s total. High-value-added exports such as textiles, precision toys, and eco-friendly home products saw rising shares, while exports of high-tech goods grew 27.1 percent and imports of electronic components surged 62.9 percent.

During the expo, Linyi will host a series of important events, including economic and trade cooperation activities between South Korea and Shandong province, international buyer sourcing sessions, and e-commerce livestreaming product selections. Additionally, four major consumption scenarios are set to be launched, featuring time-honored gourmet food and immersive cultural tourism experiences, along with an imported goods shopping festival and various cultural tourism activities.

The expo also features two national-level events: the Foreign Trade Premium Products China Tour and the 2026 “Overseas Chinese Assisting Thousands of Enterprises and Products to Go Global” Matchmaking Meeting.

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