iQOO 15R Named Official Gaming Phone for 2026 Asian Games Esports Qualifiers: Honor of Kings

The performance-focused smartphone will support tournament-level mobile gameplay with stable performance, responsive controls and sustained power.



DONGGUAN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 June 2026 – iQOO, a smartphone brand built for high-performance mobile gaming experiences, today announced that the iQOO 15R has been named the Official Gaming Phone for the 2026 Asian Games Esports Qualifiers: Honor of Kings.

iQOO

As an official esports title of the Asian Games, Honor of Kings brings together competitive mobile esports players from across the region. Through this partnership, iQOO will support the Qualifiers with a device designed for competitive mobile gaming, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to supporting powerful, stable and immersive experiences for players and fans.

Supporting Tournament-Level Mobile Esports

Competitive mobile esports requires more than peak performance. Players often rely on consistent frame rates, responsive touch control and reliable power throughout extended matches. With the iQOO 15R serving as the Official Gaming Phone for the Qualifiers, iQOO aims to bring its performance-driven technology into a professional tournament setting and support players with a device built for speed, control and sustained gameplay.

Built for Stable, High-Intensity Gameplay

Designed as a performance-focused smartphone, the iQOO 15R is equipped to support the high demands of mobile gaming. Powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 5 Mobile Platform and Monster HyperCore Engine, the device is engineered to help deliver stable frame rates and responsive gameplay during extended sessions.

The Supercomputing Chip Q2 is designed to enhance visual clarity for a more immersive gaming experience, while the Super Touch Control Chip is designed to improve input accuracy and control response. In addition, the advanced cooling system and large-capacity Silicon Anode Battery with fast charging help provide the sustained performance and power required for tournament-level play.

Hashtag: #iQOO

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About iQOO

iQOO, a sub-brand of vivo, differentiates itself in performance and Esports experience. iQOO leverages the research, quality assurance and after-sales service expertise of vivo, and follows the brand ethos of i Quest On and On to push boundaries, innovate boldly and share the excitement of exploring future technology. With products offering Esports-standard capabilities, iQOO aims to become the top choice of consumers who are passionate about performance and gaming.

For more information, please visit https://www.iqoo.com/en.

About Honor of Kings

Developed by TiMi Studio Group, Honor of Kings has become the world’s most-played MOBA. In 2025, the combined MAU of Honor of Kings titles surpassed 260 million. Featuring highly detailed and diverse character and battlefield design plus music created by world renowned composers including Hans Zimmer, Joe Hisaishi, and Howard Shore, Honor of Kings immerses players in a unique and colorful universe. Honor of Kings prides itself on being free to play and fair to win, with success determined by players’ skills and tactics. Honor of Kings is also home to a thriving esports ecosystem supporting competitive play from grassroots amateurs to elite professionals. To learn more about Honor of Kings, follow on Twitter, Facebook, Youtube, Instagram, TikTok or visit the official website of Honor of Kings.