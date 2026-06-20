Successful debut of International Symposium on Emergency Response and Aeromedical Services in Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 June 2026 – Hong Kong’s Government Flying Service (GFS) held its inaugural three-day International Symposium on Emergency Response and Aeromedical Services (ISERAS) (June 16-18), bringing together more than 230 policymakers, experts and academics, and industry representatives from over 70 institutions and accredited organisations.

With participants from places including Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland, Australia, the United Kingdom, Austria, Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand, the event aimed to foster closer co-operation in emergency linkage, resource sharing, and professional training among different regions.

The inaugural International Symposium on Emergency Response and Aeromedical Services was held in Hong Kong from June 16 to 18. Photo shows the Under Secretary for Security of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government, Michael Cheuk (fifth left); the Director General of the Rescue and Salvage Bureau of the Ministry of Transport of the People’s Republic of China, Wang Lei (fifth right); the Controller of the Government Flying Services of the HKSAR Government, Captain Eddie Liu (fourth right), and other guests at the opening ceremony.

The symposium featured a series of plenary sessions, panel discussions, technical visits, and live demonstrations jointly conducted by the GFS and various government emergency units. A number of memoranda of understanding were signed during the event, to deepen collaboration between the GFS and the Chinese Mainland as well as domestic and international emergency, aviation, and medical institutions.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Under Secretary for Security, Michael Cheuk, said that the challenges of emergency response as a result of the realities of climate change are evolving at an unprecedented pace.

“A shift to proactive prevention, continuous enhancement of international and cross-regional collaboration, and enhanced experience and insight sharing among stakeholders are key to rising to new and complex challenges,” Mr Cheuk said, adding that the collaborative spirit of ISERAS will forge stronger partnerships, further strengthen emergency response capabilities, and secure a safer future for communities.

The Director General of the Rescue and Salvage Bureau of the Ministry of Transport of the People’s Republic of China (CRS), Wang Lei, also attended the symposium and delivered a keynote presentation on air rescue capabilities and strategic development in the South China Sea.

The symposium concluded with an interdepartmental counter-terrorism drill and exchange session, with the participation of the GFS, the Hong Kong Police Force and the Hong Kong Fire Services Department, showcasing Hong Kong’s professional capabilities in responding to terrorist attacks.

The symposium concluded with an interdepartmental counter-terrorism drill.

The Controller of the GFS, Captain Eddie Liu, said that the GFS has always played an important role in emergency response and rescue. “In addition to assisting in search and rescue, providing air ambulance and other emergency aeromedical services, the GFS also shoulders the responsibility of maintaining internal security of the HKSAR,” he said.

“In emergencies such as terrorist attacks, the GFS would make rapid deployment to assist the disciplined services in conducting air assault, offering all-round support to the HKSAR Government’s overall counter-terrorism efforts.”

Since its establishment in 1993, the GFS has served at the forefront of round-the-clock search-and-rescue and emergency aeromedical operations, while the ISERAS aims to collectively build a truly transnational pool of professional expertise, thereby underscoring Hong Kong’s status as an aviation hub for emergency response in Asia.





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