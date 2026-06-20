Swire Coca-Cola HK Refreshes the 2026 Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Festival with Giant Festive Installation at the Avenue of Stars

Giant Festive Installation at the Avenue of Stars.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 June 2026 – Bringing a refreshing wave to a beloved cultural tradition, Swire Coca-Cola HK has become the Official Beverage Sponsor for the “2026 Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races”, organised by the Hong Kong Tourism Board. Running from 19 June to 1 July, the brand is set to energise athletes, locals, and tourists alike with thirst-quenching beverages and an eye-catching festive photo spot.

Deeply rooted in the city for over six decades, Swire Coca-Cola HK is driven by its brand purpose “to deliver refreshment to the communities we call home” and has proudly been part of many of Hong Kong’s defining moments. From local festivities and cultural events to large-scale sports and tourism experiences, the brand has long connected with the community, dedicated to supporting Hong Kong’s vibrant mega-event economy. Serving as the Official Beverage Sponsor of the event this year represents another milestone in its mission to share joy and create unforgettable summer memories.

Festive Photo Spot: Two-Metre Giant Coca-Cola® Bottle on the Avenue of Stars

To amplify the festive spirit, a giant, two-metre-tall Coca-Cola® bottle, accompanied by a dragon boat-themed installation, will land on the Avenue of Stars. Set against the dazzling backdrop of Victoria Harbour, this striking display will be available from 19 June to 1 July, offering the compelling photo spot for the public to capture memorable moments while enjoying the thrilling races.

Festive-Themed Combo Meals: Redeem Limited-Edition Mystery Gifts

Echoing the culinary excitement of the event’s special “Dragon Boat Food Lane”, Swire Coca-Cola HK is partnering with designated kiosks and stalls along the Avenue of Stars to launch festive-themed combo meals. During the race days on 27 and 28 June, consumers who purchase a designated meal set featuring Swire Coca-Cola HK products, or buy two or more selected Swire Coca-Cola HK products, will receive a redemption voucher. This voucher can be used to redeem the brand’s mystery gift at the redemption counter at specified timeslots, available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Boosting Energy and Keeping Paddlers Hydrated

Given the intense physical demands of dragon boat racing, the brand is also throwing its full support behind the local and international paddlers. Multiple bonaqua® water stations will be set up across the event venue to ensure over 4,500 athletes stay hydrated. Additionally, electrolytes replenishment drink Aquarius® will be provided to offer a vital energy boost, helping paddlers power through to the finish line.

Paddling Towards a Greener Future

Beyond the excitement of the races, Swire Coca-Cola HK also brings sustainable practices to the celebration. In collaboration with local social enterprise V Cycle, the brand will set up multiple plastic bottle recycling stations during the race days on 27 and 28 June. Collected bottles will be transported to New Life Plastics, Hong Kong’s largest food-grade-ready plastic bottle recycling facility. The recyclables will be processed into recycled PET (rPET) materials and reintroduced into the supply chain to create new bottles. This “bottle-to-bottle” initiative highlights a successful circular economy model by giving recycled plastic a second life, making environmental stewardship a core part of the event experience.

As the “2026 Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Festival” unfolds, Swire Coca-Cola HK is excited to celebrate this summer spectacular with the locals and tourists. Through refreshing drinks, interactive fun, and recycling actions, the brand hopes to create lasting memories for all.

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Swire Coca-Cola HK

Swire Coca-Cola Limited is the fifth largest bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company with a franchise to manufacture, market and distribute products of The Coca-Cola Company in Greater China, Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand, Laos and the western USA. We work closely with The Coca-Cola Company on brand development and marketing.

Our relationship with Coca-Cola began in 1965 with the acquisition by Swire of the majority shareholding in a Coca-Cola franchise in Hong Kong. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Swire Pacific Limited, a public company under the two-centuries-old Swire group listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, Swire Coca-Cola continues to strive for sustainable and profitable growth as we work to create long-term value for our stakeholders and for the communities in which we operate.