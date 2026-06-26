Flash Sports & Media, Inc. Unveils Plan to Build the Next Tier of T20 Cricket Leagues

Company Presents Investor Deck Outlining Vertically Integrated, Multi-Market Cricket Rights and Distribution Platform Targeting $10-12 Billion Global Cricket Market

Tampa, Florida – Newsfile Corp. – June 26, 2026 – Flash Sports & Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLZH), a sports media and content company focused on the global cricket industry, today announced the release of its 2026 Investor Presentation filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K, outlining the Company’s strategic vision to build the first vertically integrated, multi-market T20 cricket platform on a public exchange.

The presentation details the Company’s plan to consolidate content rights and develop owned distribution infrastructure across emerging cricket markets in Asia and Africa, anchored by its involvement with the Lanka Premier League (LPL). Click the following link to read the presentation:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1706524/000121390026071639/ea029585201ex99-1.htm

A Global T20 Opportunity

Twenty20 cricket has emerged as the commercial engine of world cricket, with an estimated 75% of global cricket viewership now T20-led and the overall global cricket market valued at approximately $10-12 billion.

Franchise leagues have become the primary driver of media value in the sport, with mature markets such as the Indian Premier League commanding $6.2 billion in media rights and franchise valuations exceeding $1.6 billion. South Africa’s SA20 commands approximately $100 million in broadcast rights, while Pakistan’s PSL continues to grow.

Flash Sports & Media believes that the highest remaining growth opportunity lies in building the next tier of emerging market leagues — before valuations reflect the full maturity of the format.

Strategic Execution: From Licensing to Ownership

The Company’s strategy centers on a phased transition from third-party rights licensing toward full vertical integration, combining owned content rights with proprietary distribution infrastructure. Each phase of the strategy is gated on rights acquisition milestones, capital deployment, and market adoption benchmarks.

The LPL serves as the Company’s anchor market and initial entry point, with the strategic roadmap targeting expansion that would ultimately bring the company into four proposed markets: Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore, and Zimbabwe, subject to definitive agreements.

By owning both content and distribution, Flash Sports & Media aims to capture a greater share of the value chain than traditional licensing arrangements allow — a model it expects to replicate across multiple markets to create a scalable, multi-league T20 platform.

About Flash Sports & Media, Inc.

Flash Sports & Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLZH) is a publicly traded sports media company pursuing a strategy to build a vertically integrated, multi-market T20 cricket platform. The Company is focused on consolidating content rights and developing owned distribution across high-growth cricket markets in Asia and Africa, with the Lanka Premier League serving as its anchor property.

Investor Relations Contact:

Investors@flashsm.com

Company Websites:

https://flashsportsandmedia.com

https://www.theipggroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s expectations, beliefs, or intentions relating to the launch, development, and commercialization of the Zimbabwe T20 League; the development and commercialization of sports and media platforms; potential sponsorship, media rights, franchise sales, and other commercial opportunities; anticipated market size and growth; the participation of franchises, players, partners, or sponsors; and the Company’s ability to generate revenues from its activities. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “seek,” “estimate,” “potential,” or similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the early-stage nature of ZT20 and the many conditions to its successful launch and operation; the Company’s reliance on third-party partners, including Zimbabwe Cricket, Innovative Production Group FZ, LLC, and other counterparties, to perform under contractual arrangements; uncertainties regarding the participation, availability, or continued involvement of franchise owners, players, ambassadors, or other talent referenced in this press release; the possibility that anticipated franchise sales, sponsorships, media rights arrangements, or other commercial opportunities may not materialize or may be delayed; the extent to which the Company is able to generate revenues, if any, from ZT20; risks relating to the integration of Innovative Production Group FZ, LLC and the Company’s ability to realize anticipated synergies; the Company’s ability to develop, monetize, and scale its sports, media, and experiential business lines; the timing and success of expansion into new markets; the Company’s ability to establish or maintain strategic relationships and commercial arrangements; general economic, market, and industry conditions; competitive dynamics within the sports and media sectors; international, geopolitical, and regulatory risks associated with global sporting events; and the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with applicable listing standards of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC.

In addition, certain market, industry, and economic data referenced in this press release are based on third-party sources and estimates that the Company believes to be reliable, but the Company has not independently verified such information and makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness. References to prospective franchise ownership, players, partners, and related individuals are based on the Company’s current plans or on third-party announcements and media reports that the Company has not independently verified.

Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements can be found in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.