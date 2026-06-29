Temu joins Australian Product Safety Pledge to strengthen online marketplace safety

SYDNEY, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Temu has signed up to a voluntary pledge administered by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) to strengthen product safety measures beyond current legal requirements.

The updated Product Safety Pledge sets out 15 commitments—up from 12 under the original framework launched in 2020—aimed at strengthening product safety practices across online marketplaces in response to the growing number of Australians shopping online. As part of the pledge, Temu will report annually to the ACCC on its performance.

“With Australian households increasingly shopping online from an evolving range of marketplaces, it is critical that consumers are able to make choices that are safe. The pledge goes beyond the existing law thereby adding protection for consumers now and into the future,” said ACCC Deputy Chair Catriona Lowe in a press release.

“We are pleased that online marketplaces have committed to expanding monitoring for unsafe products on their platforms, undertaking regular sweeps to identify and remove unsafe products relisted for sale, and taking certain action when sellers fail to manage product safety issues,” Lowe said.

The strengthened commitments under the Australian Product Safety Pledge include:

Regularly monitor Australian and international product safety websites and alerts for information on recalled or unsafe products and be prepared to act immediately.

Provide ongoing information and training to sellers on complying with Australian product safety laws.

Implement and continuously improve processes to prevent or restrict the sale of banned, non-compliant and recalled products.

A Temu spokesman said: “Temu is focused on providing consumers with safe and affordable choices for the products they need. Joining the Australian Product Safety Pledge reinforces our ongoing efforts to strengthen product safety and compliance on the platform, building on our existing safeguards and supporting a safe online marketplace.”

Since launching in Australia in March 2023, Temu has received positive feedback for offering Australians access to affordable products across more than 700 categories. Temu introduced its Local Seller Programme in Australia in March 2025, welcoming locally based businesses to sell on the platform. In November 2025, Temu was named the inaugural winner of the People’s Choice Award for Retail Innovation in the 2025 Finder Innovation Awards, as voted by Australian consumers.

About Temu

Temu is a global e-commerce platform connecting consumers with millions of manufacturers, brands and business partners. Operating in more than 90 markets worldwide, Temu is committed to providing affordable, high-quality products that enable customers to live better lives.