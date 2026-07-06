Laos Arrests More Than 4,400 in Cybercrime Crackdown During First Half of 2026

Laos recorded more than 4,400 arrests linked to cybercrime, online scams, and illegal gambling operations during the first six months of 2026, according to figures presented by Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone at the ongoing Extraordinary Session of the National Assembly on 6 July.

Speaking to lawmakers, Sonexay said authorities carried out 44 operations targeting cybercrime between January and June, detaining a total of 4,482 suspects from 25 nationalities, including 779 Lao nationals. He said many of the cases involved foreign-led criminal networks operating across several provinces.

Nationwide Crackdown

The figures come amid an intensified nationwide crackdown on transnational scam syndicates. In June alone, Laos arrested nearly 900 people linked to scam centers in what was the country’s largest operation of the year, according to public data.

Enforcement has continued in recent weeks.

On 30 June, police in Vientiane’s Naxaithong district arrested 23 suspected members of a scam operation, including nine Chinese and 14 Vietnamese nationals, three of them women. Authorities also seized laptops, mobile phones, cash, and other equipment as investigations continue.

Just days later, on 3 July, police raided a hotel complex near Xang Jieng Market in Sikhottabong district, arresting 28 Chinese nationals suspected of running online gambling livestream operations.

Officers also uncovered two additional rooms allegedly used for scam activities within the same complex, but several suspects believed to be involved in call center and social media scams fled before police arrived.

Latest Operations

Last week, authorities carried out additional raids in other parts of the country.

In Vientiane Capital, police arrested 11 Thai nationals in a separate operation targeting online fraud and illegal gambling. In Phongsaly, officers arrested eight suspects, including seven Lao nationals and one Chinese national. Authorities later handed the Chinese suspect over to Chinese officials.

The latest raids follow a directive issued by Prime Minister Sonexay in late April ordering authorities nationwide to intensify efforts against online scams, cybercrime, and illegal gambling networks.