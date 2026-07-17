Discover Singapore’s Creative & Culinary Heritage in Chinatown Singapore with Family-Friendly Weekend Workshops

On 18 July 2026, families can try their hands to create a bag at the DIY Canvas Bag Workshop. Participants will get to design and personalise their own reusable canvas bags using colourful paints. Suitable for all ages and requiring no prior artistic experience, the 90-minute workshop offers a fun way to bond while taking home a unique handcrafted keepsake. Tickets are priced at S$6 per participant, making it an affordable family activity during the school holidays.

The heritage journey continues on 25 July 2026 with the Traditional Nyonya Kueh Workshop, where participants will learn to prepare two beloved Peranakan delicacies – Kueh Koswee, soft pandan rice cakes coated with freshly grated coconut and Apom Berkuah, fluffy traditional rice pancakes served with rich coconut sauce. Guided by an experienced instructor, the workshop introduces beginners to authentic recipes and the rich culinary traditions of Singapore’s Peranakan community through hands-on experience.

Both workshops will be held at the Chinatown Singapore along historic Smith Street. Conveniently located near Chinatown and Maxwell MRT stations, the venue allows visitors to complement their workshop experience with a stroll through heritage streets, traditional shops, temples and local Singaporean eateries.

“Chinatown Singapore is a living cultural district where visitors can experience Singapore’s traditions through meaningful and interactive activities,” said Lim Yick Suan, Executive Director of Chinatown Business Association. “These workshops offer international tourists and local Singaporeans an opportunity to create lasting memories while connecting with our local Singaporean heritage in a fun and engaging way.”

The workshops are available to both international visitors and local participants. As places are limited, advance booking is recommended. For tickets and more information, visit the ticketing page at https://peatix.com/event/5079145 and https://peatix.com/event/5080182

Event Details

DIY Canvas Bag Workshop: 18 July 2026 (Saturday)

Traditional Nyonya Kueh Workshop: 25 July 2026 (Saturday)

Venue: Chinatown Business Association, 9A Smith Street, Singapore 058923

Sessions: 11.00am–12.30pm and 1.30pm–3.00pm (2 sessions)