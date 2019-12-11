SEA Games 2019: Laos Scores First Gold Medal in Kickboxing

Laos has clinched its first gold medal in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games after beating Indonesia in the men’s 60 kg Low Kick final kickboxing match.



In the match held on December 10, Lao kickboxer Taipanyavong Soukan beat Indonesian opponent Lumbantungkup Bonatua, according to a record on the official website of SEA Games 2019.

28-year-old Taipanyavong became the first Lao player to win a gold medal in the latest games. Accordingly, Yahoo Singapore News named Taipanyavong as one of “the best athletes of each country at SEA Games 2019.”

Laos collected a total of 34 medals in the game, including one gold, five silver and 28 bronze medals.







The Philippines ranked 1st with a total of 387 medals, including 149 gold medals. It was followed by Vietnam with 98 gold medals and Thailand with 92 gold medals.

The SEA Games 2019 is the 30th edition of the Southeast Asian Games, a biennial regional multi-sport event. This year, the game was held in the Philippines from November 30 to December 11.

A total of 11 countries participated in this year’s game, namely Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Myanmar, Cambodia, Brunei, Laos and Timor-Leste.

In 2017’s game, Laos scored 26 medals, including two gold, three silver and 21 bronze medals.