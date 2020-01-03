Foreign Man Arrested for Assaulting Shopkeeper

A foreign man has been arrested for the assault of a shopkeeper in downtown Vientiane, in Sihom, Chanthabouly District, after the incident was captured on CCTV.



Security footage posted on news aggregator Tholakhong depicts the bizarre incident, in which the man is seen to enter a general store holding a small dog by a leash.







The altercation begins almost immediately, wherein the man shoves the elderly shopkeeper, and then proceeds to turn around kick her repeatedly.

ເຫດ: ຊາວຕ່າງປະເທດ ຕີແມ່ຄ້າ ແລະ ເອົາເບຍໄປ 2 ຂວດວັນທີ່: 2/1/2020ສະຖານທີ່: ເຂດ ສີຫອມ ນະຄອນຫຼວງວຽງຈັນຂໍໃຫ້ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກວດສອບ Posted by ໂທລະໂຄ່ງ THOLAKHONG on ວັນພະຫັດ ທີ 2 ມັງກອນ 2020

Details about the man or the reason behind the incident have not yet been released, however, it is suspected that he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.