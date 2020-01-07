Lao Among Arrested in Malaysia Anti-Vice Operation

Forty-two foreigners, including one from Laos, have been arrested in Malaysia as part of an anti-vice sting operation on the entertainment industry.



The 42 foreigners arrested, aged between 19 and 40, were from Laos, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines, and were working under the guise of guest relations officers at an entertainment center in Kuala Lumpur.

A Bangladeshi man, believed to be the manager, was also arrested, alongside four waiters.

According to a report in the Malay Mail, Kuala Lumpur Police Criminal Investigation Department chief, Datuk Rusdi Mhod Isa, said that police arrested a Bangladeshi man who was wanted for causing injuries with a weapon.







The suspects have been taken to the Brickfields District Police Headquarters to assist in further investigations under various sections of the country’s Immigration Act and its Entertainment Act.

A similar raid was carried out late last year, in which a British woman was among 38 arrested in a raid on an entertainment complex in Kuala Lumpur.

Trafficking of Lao Women Continues

The trafficking of Lao women across Southeast Asia remains an ongoing problem, as three Lao nationals were arrested in Thailand for trafficking five minors from Laos into prostitution last month.

The five young girls were presented to plainclothes police working undercover as part of a sting operation, leading to the arrest of three traffickers who have been charged and have been remanded at Thailand’s Immigration Division 3.