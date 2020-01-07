S Korean firm to Supply Uniforms for Lao Baseball Team

South Korean firm Cheil F&S has announced that it will supply uniforms for the Lao national baseball team on a regular basis.



Cheil F&S is an official uniform provider for the South Korean professional baseball team, Samsung Lions.

Baseball uniforms are among the gear that requires frequent replacement.

The announcement was made after the Lao national baseball team scored its first victory in an overseas match.







The Lao team participated in matches with Vietnam National University and Korean International School in Hanoi on December 27 and 28, respectively. The team scored a 14-10 victory against Vietnam National University and beat Korean International School with a score of 17-6.

Laos saw its first baseball team formed in 2013 and participated in the 2018 Asian Games, the first time that the country dispatched its baseball team to an international match.

The country formed a government-backed baseball federation in 2018 and began in April this year to build its first baseball stadium in Vientiane.