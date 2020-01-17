Laos Sees Fewer People Studying Overseas in 2019

The number of Lao nationals taking courses in overseas dropped from 7,128 in 2018 to 5,799 in 2019, the latest government report has shown.



Lao national who studies abroad last year enrolled in higher education programs in 30 countries, studying for bachelor, master and doctorate degrees.

According to a report from the Student Affairs Department, more than 2,300 people took bachelor’s degree courses in 2018, but the number dropped to 1,938 in 2019, while the number of people taking master’s degrees decreased from 1,061 to 1,021 during the same period, Vientiane Times reported.

In contrast, the number of students taking PhD programs increased from 99 in 2018 to 150 in 2019.

Vietnam, China and Thailand are the most popular destinations for Lao students.

The number of Lao nationals taking courses in Vietnam dropped from 3,735 people in 2018 to 3,520 in 2019, while the number of those taking courses in China plummeted from 2,881 to 1,693 during the same period.

Thailand saw an increase in the number of Lao students from 167 to 178.

According to the Student Affairs Department, most popular programs studied by Lao nationals include business management, law, health and welfare, engineering, production and construction in the academic year 2018-2019.

Meanwhile, a smaller number studied services, natural science, maths, physics, chemistry, biology, and environmental issues.