Big Buddhas, New Citizens, Raging Elephants, and Near Deaths – This Week In Social Media

It’s that time again when the Laotian Times brings our readers a round-up of some of the most shared social media topics this past week, based on reach and engagement on Facebook. From rowdy elephants and golden Buddhas to winning lottery tickets and spirit-telling lottery numbers, this list gives readers a taste of the kinds of topics that are extensively shared in the Lao social media.

Big Buddha

Last week in Xieng Khouang, a ceremony took place to celebrate the lifting of the apex of the head of the Buddha image, regarded as one of its most sacred parts, to complete the construction process. Social media users were eager to virtually join in the ceremony as they commented “satu, satu, satu.” Standing 38 meters high and weighing 108 tons, it is said to be the largest Buddha statue in Laos.

Khammouane Drug Bust

Drug enforcement police agents from Khammoune arrested Vi Viphone (aged 26), Nee (aged 26), and Thong from Bolikhamxay and Sounita (aged 21) from Khammouane for possession of 60,000 tablets of methamphetamines. One of the accused drug dealers confessed that he had procured the contraband from the Luk 20 area (Bolikhamxay) and was on his way to deliver it to a buyer in Ilan Village in Khammouane before being apprehended by police.

Enter the Elephants

A group of 15 elephants had wandered into the villages of Khamsaee and Naxeng, Savannakhet. Damage to property is currently being assessed. Many social media observers were surprised to see that there were wild elephants left and because of their important status in Lao culture and history, wished that no harm would befall them. A large number of people remarked that many wild elephants had, for a long time, been traversing the Mekong River to Thailand, while a few others suggested that they were in search for food. This indicates that their natural habitats are quickly disappearing due to a variety of reasons. Footage of the elephants can be seen here.

Lottery: And Then There Were Two

The Ministry of Finance has ordered that lottery draw events take place twice a week, instead of once. According to online poll results by Tholakhong media, about 70% of people disapproved of the decision, saying that it may increase gambling behavior. Others noted that the Lao lottery companies faced stiff competition from lottery tickets sold by Vietnamese and Thai companies.

Peoplegate

Interestingly, what struck many social media users most about this particular order was the peculiarity of the header. Normally, the header of an official government document would consist of the official name of the country (The People’s Democratic Republic of Laos) and the slogan (Peace Independence Democracy Solidarity Prosperity). However, in this particular document, an extra word “People” was added to the slogan. While clearly not deliberate, the wrong wording vexed many observers who insisted that a high-level document such as this should not have contained such a careless mistake.

Near-Death Experience

In Nathom, Xaythany District (Vientiane Capital), a motorcycle rider was nearly killed by a truck carrying soil. According to eyewitnesses, the 12-wheeler transport vehicle had been speeding and plowed through the motorcycle. Fortunately, the rider who apparently had been close to the motorcycle escaped death by jumping out of the way just in time. The motorbike was not as lucky.

Lucky Soldier

Pinthong Singkhaophet, a soldier in the Lao Army, bought a ticket for 20,000 kip and happened to win the grand prize of 250,000,000 kip.

Car Birth

Before heading to work, Dr. Khamsone Santixay singlehandedly and successfully delivered a baby on the back of a truck. The good doctor was showered with digital congratulatory remarks. Unsurprisingly, a large number of people asked, “what was the license plate number of that vehicle?” This is derived from the traditional belief that the spirits are trying to send people a message about the next winning lottery numbers.

The Large Rice Mound Festival

January 16-23 are the dates of the little known Large Rice Mound Festival, the annual festivities celebrated in Pialart Village, Sangthong District (Vientiane). The festival consists of a flea market, a product expo, cultural performances, and many more activities.

Job Vacancy Open to Anyone Who Has Completed Mor 3 (Grade 8)

Vientiane Production Company, a company that assembles car cables, is looking for 100 workers who meet the following criteria: aged 19-23, good interpersonal skills, literate (completion of Grade 8 will be specially considered), 1.5m and above in height, healthy, and not color blind. In addition, potential applicants need to be willing to work in a standing position. Monthly salaries start at 1,200,000 kip; 6-day work week, 2 meals a day served, free accommodation. Other benefits include overtime pay, bonuses for hard work, and other perks.

Eight Foreigners Receive Lao Citizenship

Four Vietnamese, two Chinese, one Indian, and a Pakistani national have recently been granted Lao citizenship. All foreign nationals may qualify for Lao citizenship if they meet the following conditions:

must be at least 18 years of age

must respect the constitution and laws of the Lao PDR

able to speak, read, and write in Lao fluently

must show evidence of having been socially and culturally assimilated

must be healthy, not have severe diseases, and not be addicted to drugs

must not have been sentenced to prison by a court of law

must have contributed to the development of the country

must not have compromised the interests of the country

must relinquish original citizenship (except for stateless individuals)

must have been resident in the Lao PDR continuously for ten years (requirement may be shorter if the applicant has a special, technical skill)

must possess technical skill and be economically stable

Read the full story here from Laopost.