Xieng Khouang Airport Handed Over to Lao Air Force

Administration and operations of Xieng Khouang Airport have been officially handed over to the Lao People’s Liberation Army Air Force.

An agreement of transfer was signed between Deputy Director of the Civil Aviation Department, Ministry of Public Works and Transport, Mr. Bounteng Simoun, and Representative of the Lao People’s Liberation Army Air Force Headquarters, Ministry of National Defence, Lieutenant Colonel Sengthanome Bouttavong.

The two parties signed the agreement in Paek District, Xieng Khouang Province.

The handover ceremony was attended by national defense and public works and transport deputy ministers, and representatives from various organizations.

According to an article in the Vientiane Times, Mr. Bounteng said that the airport was originally established to serve national defense and public security needs, and was a vital transport link for the country’s leaders.

In recent years the airport has served as a northern transport link and has facilitated tourism in the province.

Xieng Khouang Airport recently received an upgrade in order to provide a smoother service for tourists who visit the Plain of Jars UNESCO World Heritage site.

Funded by Russia, renovations included the installation of an electronic scanner and lights on the runway, improvements to the radar hall, and an upgrade of the passenger building.

Working alongside Lao Airlines, the Department of Civil Aviation has developed the airport in recent years, helping to ensure international standards and maintain safety when cooperating with local carriers.

The Department of Civil Aviation is to continue working with the air force to develop the airport and serve the increasing number of passengers while assisting with national defense.