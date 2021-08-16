Vientiane Capital Extends School Closures Amid Fears of Community Spread

The Vientiane Capital Education and Sports Department has issued a notice extending the closure of schools amid fears of community spread of Covid-19 in the capital.

The notice states that schools have been ordered to close temporarily to prevent and control the spread of Covid-19 in Vientiane Capital.

All public and private educational facilities from preschools through to universities will be closed across Vientiane Capital following several new cases reported in the community.

Schools that have opened for enrollment must be well-allocated, maintain social distance, and allow a restricted number of pupils each day.

Schools that take the competency exam for the secondary levels of grades 1 and 5 must comply with the Covid-19 prevention and control measures.

The Ministry of Education and Sports first issued a notice ordering the closure of schools following an outbreak of Covid-19 in Vientiane Capital in late April.

Schools and colleges are to revert to an online learning system, with students in preschool through high school using the Ministry’s teaching and learning platform, and students in vocational colleges and universities using WhatsApp, Skype, Line, Zoom, Webex, Messenger, and other messaging or video conferencing software.

The total number of cases of Covid-19 in Laos rose to over 10,000 yesterday, with community spread putting several provinces into lockdown.