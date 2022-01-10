FIFA Hands Lifetime Ban to 45 Laos Soccer Players for Match-fixing



The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has found 45 members of the Laos national soccer team guilty of match-fixing and has handed them a lifetime ban.

All 45 players will be no longer be able to participate in any soccer-related activities for life, Lao National Radio reports.

General Secretary of the Lao Football Federation, Ms. Kanya Keomany, said during a press conference in Vientiane on Friday that FIFA has banned the 45 athletes for the rest of their lives.

“These players are linked to match-fixing, which has a direct impact on national team player selection for international competitions,” said Ms. Kanya Keomany.

Vice President of the Lao Football Federation, Mr. Khampheng Vongkhanty, says the 45 players’ actions have destroyed their futures, and the Lao Football Federation refuses to accept such players, no matter how talented they were.

Meanwhile, the Lao Football Federation (LFF) has appointed Michael Weiss as the new coach of the Laos national football team, replacing Singaporean V. Selavaj Vengadasslam following the Lao team’s woeful losses at the AFF Suzuki Cup.

Michael Weiss, a UEFA Pro License holder, will lead the Lao Senior and U-23 national teams, signing a three-year contract with the Lao Football Federation until 2024.

The 56-year-old German national was appointed head coach of the Lao national team on Friday.

