Vientiane’s Saysettha District to Rezone Roadside Shops and Restaurants

Authorities in Saysettha District of Vientiane Capital are to rezone stalls selling construction materials and roadside restaurants.

Major roads in Saysettha District have experienced traffic congestion due to a growing number of roadside stalls and restaurants, Vientiane Mai reports.

Director of the Saysettha District Public Works and Transport Office, Mr. Thavixay Xaypaserth, told the media last week that authorities had already inspected and removed some structures along roads that had been illegally placed.

District authorities plan to allocate certain areas for shops selling construction materials, as well as electrical appliance stores, restaurants, and tourist sites, to improve traffic flow, according to Director Thavixay.

He said that the road linking Houa Khoua Village to Haikham junction will be designated as a zone for hardware and electrical stores.

Meanwhile, restaurants and tourist service areas will be located between Khamsavath Village junction and Xiengda Village, says Mr. Thavixay.

“The rezoning of the district’s stores and restaurants is expected to be complete by 2025,” he added.