Katalyst Partners Celebrates 5th Anniversary

On 31 August, Katalyst Partners, a leading training and organizational development company in Laos, held a grand celebration of its 5th anniversary at the Lao National Art Ensemble Theatre.

The event was organized to celebrate the company’s success and express gratitude to its clients for their continued support, trust, and confidence in Katalyst Partners’ services over the past five years. Under the theme “Fearless” the celebration featured a dance performance by the Fanglao Dance, symbolizing courage and determination in facing challenges.

In addition to celebrating Katalyst Partners’ achievements, the event also gave back to the community. Katalyst Partners, together with the event’s participants, contributed to a donation of LAK 20 million (USD 908) to the “Lieutou Houamchai Education Foundation.”

“Today’s success is a result of the dedication and support from our team, clients, and partners. We promise that Katalyst Partners can continue to be part of creating valuable and meaningful contributions as we grow together in the future,” said Keovisouk Dalasane, Partner and Co-Founder of Katalyst Partners.

During the event, Katalyst Partners’ co-founders and Partners, Tony Campbell and Khamhou Phanloudeth, gave an overview of the company’s five-year journey, highlighting some obstacles and challenges they faced. They shared tools and techniques for personal growth, emphasizing the importance of emotional change and strengthening mindset in overcoming obstacles and achieving success in business, family life, and leadership.

“We are not just a training or consulting company; we are a human potential company,” Keovisouk Dalasane said.

Katalyst Partners aims to help individuals, organizations, and businesses reach their full potential, providing tools to enhance work efficiency and create positive change.

As Katalyst Partners enters its sixth year, it remains committed to maintaining high service standards and continually developing to provide the best value and experience for all clients and partners.