Weather Emergency Warning: Heavy Flooding Expected in Northern, Central Provinces

The Department of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a severe weather warning due to anticipated heavy rainfall across northern and central provinces of Laos.

The alert is effective immediately, with concerns extending through the coming days.

A persistent low-pressure system combined with strong southwest winds is expected to bring substantial rainfall to the region. The heavy rain is anticipated to cause significant flooding, landslides, and flash floods.

Northeast (Phongsaly, Houaphan, and Xiengkhouang): Thunderstorms are forecasted with light to moderate intensity overall, but some areas may experience heavy rainfall and gusty winds, with temperatures ranging from 18 to 25 degrees Celsius.

Northwest (Luang Namtha, Bokeo, Oudomxay, Luang Prabang, and Xayaboury): This area is likely to see thunderstorms and heavy rain, with strong winds. Temperatures are expected to range from 22 to 31 degrees Celsius.

Vientiane Capital: Thunderstorms are predicted with light to moderate intensity, and some areas may experience heavy rain and gusty winds, with temperatures between 25 and 32 degrees Celsius.

Central Region (Vientiane Province, Bolikhamxay, Khammouane, and Savannakhet): Thunderstorms will be prevalent, with light to moderate rain expected across most areas. Heavy rainfall in some areas, combined with strong winds, is anticipated. Temperatures will range from 23 to 32 degrees Celsius.

South (Salavanh, Champasak, Sekong, and Attapeu): Thunderstorms are expected, with light to moderate rain in most areas and heavy rainfall in isolated cases.

The Department urges all local governments, communities, and relevant organizations in the affected provinces to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions. Residents should prepare for potential flooding, landslides, and other weather-related hazards.

For ongoing updates and more information, residents are advised to monitor official weather channels and emergency services.