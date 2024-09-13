Former Government Officials in Luang Namtha Sentenced for Corruption

Thirteen former government officials in Luang Namtha have been sentenced to prison for corruption, after being found guilty of embezzling state funds, abusing their positions, and money laundering.

On 3 September, the People’s Court of Luang Namtha gathered at the Provincial Military Command to review criminal cases against the accused.

Most of these officials had worked on a task force responsible for preventing Covid-19 in the province. The court found that they committed illegal activities while facilitating the return of foreign nationals to their home countries.

The court concluded that all 13 defendants, including one woman, were guilty of multiple corruption charges. As a result, three of them received life sentences. Another official was sentenced to 20 years, while six were sentenced to 10 years. Additional sentences included nine years and six months, eight years and six months, and four years and six months.

One of the most prominent figures sentenced was a former member of the provincial party committee and the deputy governor of Luang Namtha. The court found him guilty of embezzling state assets, accepting bribes, and laundering money. He received a life sentence, a fine of LAK 826 million (USD 37,565), and was ordered to return the stolen funds.

Another high-ranking official, who served as the chairman of the Lao Front for National Development in Luang Namtha, received a 20-year sentence. He was found guilty of similar charges, including embezzlement and abuse of power. The court imposed a fine of LAK 311 million (USD 14,156) and required him to return the stolen assets.

The court also convicted a retired deputy chief of the Public Security Command in Luang Namtha. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for misappropriating state property and abusing his authority. Additionally, the court fined him LAK 5 million (USD 237) and ordered the return of all misappropriated assets.