Laos, Japan to Boost Cooperation on Green Energy, Infrastructure

Laos and Japan are set to deepen their economic partnership, with a focus on enhancing Laos’s connectivity and sustainability.

During a meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone on 11 October, both leaders discussed plans to boost Laos’s economic growth through green energy initiatives, infrastructure development, and disaster prevention efforts.

PM Ishiba emphasized Japan’s commitment to helping Laos reduce its carbon emissions by promoting clean energy and expanding electricity connections with neighboring countries.

This initiative is expected to contribute significantly to Laos’s goal of achieving zero carbon emissions. Additionally, the two countries are considering the joint construction of electric grids to further strengthen the region’s energy infrastructure.

The enhancement of Wattay International Airport also featured prominently in the discussions. Japan has pledged to support the upgrading of the airport’s facilities, including repairing the taxiways, to improve Laos’s transportation infrastructure. This move is aimed at increasing Laos’s connectivity and boosting trade and tourism in the region.

Another critical area of cooperation is Japan’s continued assistance in clearing unexploded ordnance (UXO) from Lao soil, along with disaster prevention initiatives. These efforts are vital for ensuring both economic and social resilience in the country, providing a safer environment for development and future investments.

PM Ishiba’s visit to Laos, which was his first international trip after assuming office, highlighted the importance Japan places on its relationship with Laos.

Sonexay welcomed his Japanese counterpart and expressed his condolences for the recent earthquake in Japan’s Ishikawa Prefecture near the northern coast of Noto Peninsula. In return, PM Ishiba extended his sympathies to the people of Laos who were affected by Typhoon Yagi and reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to providing disaster insurance and emergency support.