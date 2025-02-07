Forest City Receives One More Good News, Digital Status Empowers Regional Development

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Malaysia, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In recent years, Malaysian government has elevated the digital economy to a national strategic height, aimed at attracting companies, talent, and investment.



Aerial view of Forest City Island 1

The digital economy is essential in driving economic growth and enhancing international competitiveness.

With Forest City’s approval of the Malaysian Digital Status, eligible digital enterprises in fields such as artificial intelligence, big data, the Internet of Things, network security, blockchain, unmanned aerial vehicles, and creative media can enjoy a number of incentives, such as corporate income tax exemptions.

The approval of the incentives will comprehensively enhance the value of Forest City. Investment made by high-tech enterprises will trigger a chain reaction, driving related industrial chains such as software development, hardware manufacturing, and information technology services, injecting a progressive source of economic growth momentum into Forest City and even the region.

With the attention from global investors, the office products in the Forest City Financial Center Building are selling extremely well despite current landscape of surplus supply with deficit demand. In response to market demand, Forest City launched multi-functional shops in Cerulean Bay in January. These shops can be used not only for daily business operations but also for office purposes, demonstrating higher cost – effectiveness and practicality. With the SOFO (Small Office, Flexible Office) layout design, there are various segments ranging from 121 to 922 square meters available for selection, which is very suitable for small and medium-sized enterprises. Larger units can also be divided into multiple units for self-use or rental, meeting diversified office needs.