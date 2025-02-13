Mafengwo AI Intelligent Application Integrates with DeepSeek Model, Leading the Intelligent Transformation of the Tourism Industry

BEIJING, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As DeepSeek’s cutting-edge technology rapidly expands across industries, Mafengwo announced the integration of its self-developed AI application with the DeepSeek large language model. In the initial phase, the upgrade will prioritize the already launched provincial-level smart tourism ecosystem —”AI Travel Guizhou,” “AI Travel Qianxinan,” and “AI Travel Xijiang”— further enhancing the intelligence and quality of travel services in Guizhou Province.

As China’s first provincial-level, comprehensive smart tourism platform, “AI Travel Guizhou” has garnered significant attention since its launch for its robust functionality. During the Spring Festival holiday, it provided personalized services to a large number of travelers visiting Guizhou. Now, within just one month of its launch, the platform has achieved another milestone by integrating the DeepSeek model. The upgraded “AI Travel Guizhou” not only frees users from time-consuming tasks like itinerary planning, hotel selection, and transportation coordination but also delivers hyper-personalized and thoughtful recommendations tailored to individual preferences.

The DeepSeek model aligns seamlessly with the Chain-of-Thought (CoT) reasoning framework adopted by “AI Travel Guizhou.” As the first tourism application leveraging CoT technology, “AI Travel Guizhou” simulates human-like logical reasoning when crafting itineraries — starting with “user demand analysis,” followed by “scenic spot relevance evaluation,” and finally achieving a dynamic balance of “time, transportation, and energy consumption.” This approach significantly improves itinerary rationality and user satisfaction.

For example, when planning a “5-day family trip to Guizhou,” “AI Travel Guizhou” first identifies safety and entertainment needs for families, then filters age-appropriate attractions like Huangguoshu Waterfall and Xijiang Thousand Households Miao Village. Next, it calculates travel times between locations and generates a well-paced schedule. Additionally, it offers tailored tips based on local conditions, such as winter clothing advice and dietary recommendations.

Mafengwo’s decade-long accumulation of massive real-world travel data serves as a critical foundation for this technological advancement. User-generated content — including travelogues, guides, notes, and POI (point-of-interest) information — creates a feedback loop with DeepSeek’s reasoning model. Each itinerary generated by “AI Travel Guizhou” refines the algorithm through user interactions. Furthermore, DeepSeek’s ongoing integration enables cross-scenario migration learning, allowing rapid deployment of Mafengwo’s AI solutions to new destinations.

The upgrade also holds strategic significance for tourism management authorities. By leveraging DeepSeek and CoT reasoning, “AI Travel Guizhou” can generate precise tourist profiles, analyze behavioral patterns, and predict demand shifts. This data-driven approach supports policymaking, resource allocation, and market forecasting, ultimately enhancing both visitor experiences and operational efficiency. For instance, by analyzing itinerary data, authorities can forecast crowd volumes at popular attractions and implement timely crowd control measures. They may also develop targeted tourism products based on visitor preferences, fostering diversified growth in Guizhou’s tourism sector.

“Travel is a high-stakes investment of time and emotion. Even minor errors in planning can lead to significant inconveniences or disappointments,” stated Sun Yunlei, Director of the Mafengwo Destination Research Institute. “DeepSeek’s integration not only ensures more accurate and personalized solutions for travelers but also marks a pivotal shift from traditional algorithmic recommendations to explainable, traceable AI decision-making in the tourism industry.”