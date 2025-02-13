Mega Matrix Inc. Announced that the Urban Romance Micro Drama “A flash Marriage With The Billionaire Tycoon” Premiered on FlexTV

SINGAPORE, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Mega Matrix Inc. (NYSE American: MPU)’s globally leading short series streaming platform, FlexTV, has launched a romantic miniseries exploring love, responsibility, and redemption—A flash Marriage With The Billionaire Tycoon—on January 17. When two individuals from vastly different social standings, each carrying their own secrets, are bound together, how will they protect their happiness and love in the face of societal scrutiny?

Elise, an accountant at the Hawthorn Group, is known for her cautious professionalism. However, an unexpected incident during a business trip disrupts her quiet life. After a night of drinking, Elise accidentally becomes entangled with her boss, Lucian, leaving her terrified about losing her job. Before she can fully recover from the shock, an even bigger crisis strikes—her mother informs her that their family home has been seized to cover her father’s massive debts, and they must move out immediately. Facing overwhelming financial pressure, Elise feels cornered. In a desperate moment, Lucian proposes a contract marriage, offering to resolve her family’s financial problems in return. Though stunned by the suggestion, Elise agrees after careful consideration, prioritizing her family’s well-being.

Unbeknownst to Elise, Lucian has secretly admired her since falling in love at first sight a decade ago. This situation gives him the perfect opportunity to get close to her. However, within the company, rumors swirl that Lucian has feelings for another colleague. Determined to keep their contractual marriage hidden, Elise struggles to maintain secrecy. Yet, their intimate arrangement becomes increasingly difficult to conceal, leading to intentional challenges at work…

FlexTV currently provides short-drama content to over 100 countries, offering multiple language options, including English, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, French, and Arabic. Renowned for its high-quality productions and exceptional user experience, FlexTV continues to captivate audiences worldwide. A flash Marriage With The Billionaire Tycoon premiered on January 17 on FlexTV, with its characters’ journeys inspiring viewers to hold onto hope in adversity and pursue their own happiness with courage. For more exciting content, please visit https://www.flextv.cc/.

About Mega Matrix Inc.: Mega Matrix Inc. (NYSE American: MPU) is a holding company and operates FlexTV, a short-video streaming platform and producer of short dramas, through its subsidiary, Yuder Pte, Ltd.. Mega Matrix Inc. is a Cayman Island corporation headquartered in Singapore. For more information, please contact info@megamatrix.io or visit: http://www.megamatrix.io.

