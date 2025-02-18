Cambridge expands Checkpoint test series due to increased demand

A third Cambridge Checkpoint test series to be introduced worldwide from March 2026

Entries for primary school tests rise by 13% and by 9% for lower secondary school

CAMBRIDGE, England, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The International Education group at Cambridge University Press & Assessment (Cambridge), today announced an expansion of its series of Cambridge Checkpoint tests, valued for their role in helping schools identify the learning needs of primary and lower secondary students. Over 1600 schools in 101 countries used Cambridge Checkpoint tests last year to obtain an international benchmark of their learners’ performance and Cambridge is introducing a third test series in March, as a further option to those in May and October, from 2026 to meet rising global demand. It is also introducing a one-week timetable for each series and moving the May series to a later date to better suit the needs of schools.



Cambridge Checkpoint tests assess progress in Mathematics, English and Science and are typically taken by learners at the end of Cambridge Primary (age 10 to 11) or Lower Secondary education (age 13 to 14). The tests are marked by Cambridge examiners and each school receives a diagnostic feedback report to help monitor individual and group performance. The reports enable schools to make informed decisions about their learners’ needs and understand how their learners have performed compared with Cambridge International Schools around the world.

Demand for Cambridge Checkpoint tests has been increasing in line with the growth in international education. Cambridge received over 300,000 entries for Cambridge Primary and Lower Secondary Checkpoint in 2024, with entries for the primary tests up 13% and entries for lower secondary tests up 9% on 2023. Reflecting the growth in demand, entries for Cambridge Primary Checkpoint tests surpassed those for Lower Secondary Checkpoint last year, with entries from schools in Indonesia increasing by 14% and Malaysia by 19%.

The timetable changes are a direct response to feedback from schools, particularly in Southeast Asia & Pacific, South Asia and MENA, who wanted the Cambridge Checkpoint test series to align better with the end of their school year.

Kristine T. Amador, Cambridge Primary Coordinator at Mentari Intercultural School Bintaro, Indonesia said: “At Mentari Intercultural School Bintaro, implementing the Cambridge Primary Checkpoint assessments has proven incredibly beneficial in tracking and understanding each student’s academic progress. Detailed feedback empowers our educators and students alike to focus on key areas for improvement. These assessments can support global learners, offering a consistent benchmark for academic achievement across diverse educational contexts.”

Rod Smith, Group Managing Director for International Education at Cambridge said: “Cambridge Checkpoint tests play a crucial role in helping schools track young learner progress and tailor support effectively. Responding to an increased demand from our community, the introduction of a third test series gives more schools the flexibility to test students at a time that best fits their academic schedule, ensuring they get the most from this valuable assessment tool. I am grateful to all the schools who helped us shape these changes with their valuable feedback.”

A Cambridge research study found that schools adopting Cambridge Lower Secondary Checkpoint had a small but significant improvement in their average Cambridge IGCSE grade, compared to schools not adopting Cambridge Checkpoint. The study also showed that Cambridge Lower Secondary Checkpoint scores were a good predictor of performance in Cambridge IGCSEs, particularly in the same or a related subject.

