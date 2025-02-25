Laos Lifts 31,000 Families from Poverty Amid Skepticism

By Kheuakham Chanlivong and Phontham Visapra

Laos has lifted 31,232 families out of poverty, reaching 89.23 percent of its 2024 target. The progress was shared during a national meeting on 17-18 February, where officials reviewed the country’s development efforts and set new goals.

The government’s plan to create poverty-free districts is also making progress. So far, eight districts have successfully eradicated poverty, achieving 53.33 percent of the goal to reach 15 districts this year.

These include Viengphoukha in Luang Namtha, Mahaxay in Khammouane, Sonnabouly, Thapangthong, and Atsaphone in Savannakhet, Tounlan and Taoiy in Saravan, and Sanamxay in Attapeu.

To support poverty reduction, the government has expanded the Village Development Fund, allocating LAK 500 million (USD 23,025.86) per poor district.

In 2024, six villages have benefited from this expansion, marking 42.86 percent of the goal to support 14 villages. So far, the fund has reached 17 provinces, excluding Vientiane, covering 57 districts and 599 villages. It has supported 23,808 families with a total working capital of LAK 44.9 billion.

Looking ahead, the government aims to lift 32,000 families out of poverty and support 323 villages, 10 districts, and 15 cities across the country, including Bokeo, Luang Prabang, Houaphanh, Bolikhamxay, and Xekong. The focus remains on reducing poverty, especially in cities that have yet to reach their targets from last year.

This progress aligns with Laos’s 9th Five-Year National Socio-Economic Development Plan (2021-2025), which aims to bring the country out of Least Developed Country (LDC) status by focusing on economic growth, human resource development, security, foreign policy, and environmental sustainability.

For rural areas, in particular, the government is prioritizing improvements in basic infrastructure, such as road repairs and transportation, while ensuring all children have access to education. It also plans to support low-income families in securing stable jobs and expand telecommunication networks in remote areas.

Although the original goal was to graduate from LDC status by 2025, officials at the 2024 meeting acknowledged that more time is needed and have now pledged to reach this milestone by 2026 instead.

Voices from Social Media

Despite the positive report, many social media users remain skeptical about the credibility of the statistics as many claim to have seen no improvement when looking at the reality on the ground.

“Only those with power are lifted out of poverty, while normal citizens continue to struggle,” one Facebook user remarked.

“The quality of life here is not good. That’s why many have left for Thailand and South Korea in search of better opportunities,” another individual added.

As Laos pushes forward with its poverty reduction initiatives, public skepticism remains a significant hurdle in gaining widespread trust and support.