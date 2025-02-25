LS Education Expands Global Learning Opportunities for Lao Students

LS Education is striving to provide students with internationally recognized qualifications and opportunities. To bridge the gap between local education and global standards, LS Education has partnered with PSB Academy, a renowned institution in Singapore known for its quality education and industry-relevant programs.

Through this collaboration, LS Education will offer PSB Academy’s accredited programs, allowing Lao students to earn internationally recognized e-learning certificates and diplomas without leaving their home country.

These qualifications are respected by employers and universities worldwide, equipping students with essential skills to compete in today’s interconnected world. This initiative not only improves the quality of education in Laos but also provides a cost-effective way for students to gain globally valued Singaporean qualifications.

“In collaboration with Horizontal Education, we are thrilled to launch our new e-learning programs at LS Education. Designed for flexibility, these programs enable learners to study at their own pace, anytime, anywhere, without traditional examinations,” said Michelle, the Director of International Student Recruitment at PSB Academy.

“With 10 disciplines to choose from, students can tailor their learning to their interests and career goals. Upon completion, they can progress to a range of higher-level qualifications, unlocking new academic and professional opportunities.”

Expanding Opportunities with Global Education Alliance (GEA)

Beyond PSB Academy, LS Education has also partnered with the Global Education Alliance (GEA) to open its first GEA Laos office. GEA connects students with over 1,000 universities worldwide, reinforcing LS Education’s commitment to expanding study-abroad opportunities.

This partnership provides Laotian students with access to top institutions in countries such as the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and more. GEA also offers personalized guidance throughout the university application process, including support for selecting schools, securing scholarships, and obtaining visas. This initiative helps students broaden their horizons and pursue their academic dreams globally.

Moreover, LS Education’s efforts align with the Lao government’s goal of enhancing human capital and addressing the skills gap. By providing internationally recognized qualifications and study-abroad opportunities, LS Education is playing a vital role in shaping the country’s future workforce and supporting Laos’ socio-economic development.