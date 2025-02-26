AMCOR AND BERRY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE COMBINATION

Approval marks another significant milestone towards combining these highly complementary businesses

ZURICH and EVANSVILLE, Ind., Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Amcor plc (“Amcor”) (NYSE: AMCR, ASX: AMC) and Berry Global Group, Inc. (“Berry”) (NYSE: BERY) today announced that at their respective shareholder meetings, held yesterday, shareholders of both companies overwhelmingly voted to approve the combination of these two companies. This approval satisfies the shareholder vote condition for the combination, originally announced in November 2024.



Together, Amcor and Berry will be among the global leaders in consumer and healthcare packaging solutions with the combined material science and innovation capabilities required to revolutionize product development and better solve customers’ needs and consumers’ sustainability aspirations. These two highly complementary businesses are expected to grow faster together in attractive categories and opportunities to further refine the portfolio. With faster growth and $650 million of identified synergies, this combination is expected to drive significant near- and long-term value for all shareholders.

Amcor CEO Peter Konieczny commented, “The resounding support from both companies’ shareholders marks another important milestone in bringing Amcor and Berry together. Our combined company will be positioned to serve customers better, grow faster and operate globally in a way neither company could accomplish alone. Together, we have an exciting and unique opportunity to truly transform the future of packaging.”

Berry CEO Kevin Kwilinski added, “We are excited to take another important step toward finalizing this combination between Berry and Amcor and are pleased the shareholders of both companies clearly recognize the significant opportunities we will have as one company to deliver enhanced value for all stakeholders.”

More than 71% of Amcor’s outstanding shares were present or represented by proxy, and more than 99% of these shares were voted in favor of the relevant proposal. More than 83% of Berry’s outstanding shares were present or represented by proxy, and more than 98% of these shares were voted in favor of the relevant proposal. Amcor and Berry will each file the final voting results with the US SEC on Form 8-K.

The combination is well advanced and is expected to close in mid calendar year 2025, subject to closing conditions.

About Amcor

Amcor plc is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions across a variety of materials for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect products, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains. The Company offers a range of innovative, differentiating flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly recyclable, reusable, lighter weight and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. In fiscal year 2024, 41,000 Amcor people generated $13.6 billion in annual sales from operations that span 212 locations in 40 countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

About Berry

Berry is a global leader in innovative packaging solutions that we believe make life better for people and the planet. We do this every day by leveraging our unmatched global capabilities, sustainability leadership, and deep innovation expertise to serve customers of all sizes around the world. Harnessing the strength in our diversity and industry-leading talent of over 34,000 global employees across more than 200 locations, we partner with customers to develop, design, and manufacture innovative products with an eye toward the circular economy. The challenges we solve and the innovations we pioneer benefit our customers at every stage of their journey.

