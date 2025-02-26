AMI Unveils AMI Data Center Manager Version 6.0, Enhancing AI and GPU Management in Data Centers

ATLANTA, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AMI®, the global leader in Dynamic Firmware for worldwide computing, today announced the release of AMI Data Center Manager (DCM) version 6.0. Today’s major release delivers a host of new features, introducing new AI infrastructure and GPU management capabilities, support for new device types and server architectures, and additional capabilities that ensure data centers can efficiently manage their dense and diverse IT infrastructure. It also enhances the monitoring of utilization, energy consumption, and thermal performance – pivotal for scaling ROI and cost savings in increasingly large and dense data center environments.

AMI DCM v6.0 significantly broadens its scope with enhanced support for AMD-based servers and, for the first time, Arm®-based servers from NVIDIA® and Ampere®. These additions highlight AMI DCM’s commitment to supporting a wide range of server architectures with a unique single-pane-of-glass solution for data center management that is device, vendor, and architecture agnostic.

With today’s release, AMI DCM now supports most NVIDIA data center GPUs, as well as the NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 platform, providing data center administrators and operators with detailed insights into GPU health, performance, and power consumption to facilitate improved resource utilization and efficiency for AI and HPC computing clusters. Moreover, AMI DCM’s support for liquid cooling solutions addresses the thermal management needs of high-density GPU and AI deployments, ensuring optimal performance and longevity of the hardware.

Another standout feature of this new release is the real-time calculation and monitoring of Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) and Carbon Usage Effectiveness (CUE) through direct integration with power meters. This capability allows data centers to dynamically manage and optimize their energy consumption, significantly enhancing sustainability efforts and reducing operational costs.

And for the first time, AMI DCM features new, tiered feature-based licensing. This new licensing structure allows data centers of all sizes to customize and scale their solutions according to their specific operational needs and growth, facilitating cost-effective expansion and adaptation to evolving demands.

“AMI DCM v6.0 represents a pivotal evolution in our approach to managing complex data center environments,” said Zach Bobroff, Chief Product Officer at AMI. “By enhancing our focus on GPUs and AI infrastructures and integrating sophisticated energy efficiency tracking tools, we’re enabling data centers worldwide to not only meet but exceed their performance and sustainability goals.”

AMI DCM v6.0 is available immediately for deployment through AMI’s extensive global sales and support network.

For more information about AMI Data Center Manager v6.0 or to schedule a demonstration, please visit https://www.ami.com/ami-dcm/ or contact dcm_sales@ami.com.

Arm® is a registered trademark of Arm Limited in the US and other countries. NVIDIA® is a registered trademark of NVIDIA Corporation in the US and other countries. Ampere® is a registered trademark of Ampere Computing LLC. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the respective properties of their owners.

About AMI®

AMI is Firmware Reimagined for modern computing. As a global leader in Dynamic Firmware for security, orchestration, and manageability solutions, AMI enables the world’s compute platforms from on-premises to the cloud to the edge. AMI’s industry-leading foundational technology and unwavering customer support have generated lasting partnerships and spurred innovation for some of the most prominent brands in the high-tech industry.