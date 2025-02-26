HONG KONG, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In the wake of the recent industrial security breach, which exposed vulnerabilities in centralized exchange UI frameworks, CoinW is taking a bold stance to fortify its platform’s defenses. As a testament to its unwavering commitment to user security, CoinW has introduced a series of enhanced security measures, complemented by the launch of the Security Week Earn Campaign, where users can earn up to 50% APY on ETH , BTC , and USDT deposits while reinforcing trust in exchange security.



CoinW Elevates Security Standards and Unveils High-Yield Crypto Earnings

Stronger Security with FIM Technology

To proactively counteract unauthorized UI modifications and system intrusions, CoinW has integrated File Integrity Monitoring (FIM) technology, an advanced defense mechanism that continuously scans and safeguards critical system files and UI frameworks in real time. This innovation ensures that any unauthorized change is instantly detected and swiftly mitigated, preventing potential exploits.

Key security reinforcements include:

Unparalleled Asset Protection: With a multi-layered security framework, CoinW ensures the highest level of asset safety through cold-hot wallet separation, multi-signature authentication, MFA, and a stringent asset isolation policy.

FIM Technology Deployment: Proactive and real-time UI integrity monitoring to pre-empt unauthorized changes and mitigate security threats.

Swift Incident Response: An optimized monitoring and emergency resolution framework that promptly detects anomalies while maintaining seamless user communication.

Additionally, CipherBC’s latest breakthrough, Flexify 1.3.0, is redefining enterprise-level crypto wallet security and liquidity management. By integrating customizable transfer limits, real-time push notifications for asset movements, and seamless DApp connectivity, this cutting-edge update enhances both security and liquidity oversight, empowering businesses with unprecedented control over their digital assets in the evolving DeFi landscape.

Security Week Earn Campaign: Unlock High-Yield Rewards

To celebrate these critical security advancements, CoinW proudly presents the #W Security Earn Week campaign, a unique opportunity for users to enhance their earnings while enjoying top-tier security protocols.

Campaign Details (February 24, 14:00 – March 11, 15:59 UTC)

Invite Friends & Earn Exclusive 3% APY Boost Vouchers

Encourage friends to register and deposit at least 0.03 ETH—both inviter and invitee will receive a 3% APY boost voucher. Limited to 3,000 vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis!

Referral Rewards: Share up to 10,000 USDT

Earn 0.1% of your referrals’ ETH Earn subscriptions, up to 10 USDT per referral, with no cap on invitations!

Earn Up to 50% APY on ETH, BTC, and USDT- Take advantage of CoinW’s exclusive high-yield staking options.

CoinW: Merging Security with Profitability

CoinW’s rapid implementation of FIM technology marks a significant leap forward in safeguarding user assets. Simultaneously, the Security Week Earn Campaign not only rewards users but also encourages secure trading.

Take charge of your crypto assets with CoinW—where security meets opportunity.

Join us today, invite your friends, and enjoy unparalleled earnings under the highest security standards in the industry.

About CoinW

CoinW is a globally recognized cryptocurrency exchange known for its secure, user-friendly platform and innovative trading products. Operating in over 200 countries and regions, CoinW remains committed to empowering the crypto community with advanced tools and accessible trading experiences.

