Laos Added to Financial Grey List as Concerns Grow

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has added Laos to its grey list due to concerns over financial crime enforcement, while the Philippines successfully exited after making significant regulatory improvements.

This decision followed FATF’s first plenary session of the year, held from 17 to 21 February, bringing key updates to global financial monitoring.

FATF is an intergovernmental organization established in 1989 by the G7, works to combat money laundering, terrorist financing, and the funding of weapons of mass destruction.

Laos Faces Increased Monitoring

Despite efforts to strengthen financial oversight, Laos has been placed on the grey list, highlighting ongoing struggles in tackling financial crimes, according to FATF. The decision follows an assessment of the country’s progress since its 2023 mutual evaluation, which identified areas needing improvement.

While Laos has enhanced its Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) and eliminated bearer shares, FATF found that significant gaps remain. Key issues include weak regulatory oversight, insufficient risk-based supervision of high-risk sectors like casinos and Special Economic Zones (SEZs), limited financial intelligence sharing, and inadequate law enforcement action against transnational financial crimes.

Being on the grey list subjects Laos to increased scrutiny from international financial institutions, potentially impacting foreign investment and banking relationships. The government must now collaborate with FATF to address these concerns and strengthen its anti-money laundering framework.

The Philippines Successfully Removed

In contrast, the Philippines has been removed from the grey list after nearly four years of reform efforts.

FATF acknowledged the country’s progress in tightening financial regulations, particularly through amendments to its Anti-Money Laundering Act and improvements in national risk assessments. A recent on-site evaluation confirmed these measures had been effectively implemented, leading to its removal from increased monitoring. This development is expected to boost investor confidence and enhance the country’s global financial standing.

Beyond grey list revisions, the FATF plenary introduced new measures to enhance financial inclusion, combat online child exploitation, and strengthen international cooperation against financial crimes. These updates, along with the next plenary scheduled for June 2025, will influence the ongoing efforts of countries like Laos as they work to meet FATF’s global standards.