SURABAYA, Indonesia, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, The Westin Surabaya and Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah invite guests to embark on “The Journey of Blessing”, a spectacular celebration filled with exquisite dining experiences, indulgent gifts, and unforgettable moments of togetherness. “Ramadan is a time of togetherness. We are honored to create an atmosphere where families and friends can gather and cherish meaningful moments that last a lifetime,” said Faisol Amin, Complex Assistant Director of Food and Beverage at The Westin Surabaya and Four Points Pakuwon Indah.



The Journey of Blessing: A Grand Ramadan Celebration at The Westin Surabaya and Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah

From elegant Ramadan hampers to lavish iftar feasts and authentic Middle Eastern delights, this season of gratitude and sharing is set to be more meaningful than ever.

‘Light of Sahara’, An Exceptional Hampers Collection of Tradition and Elegance

The perfect gift for Ramadan, the Light of Sahara Hampers is exclusively crafted with intricate 3D shaping, showcasing the beauty of the desert at twilight. Inside, guests will find four jars of premium cookies and six elegantly designed eid envelopes, making it a heartfelt gift for loved ones. Perfect as a thoughtful gift for family, friends, and business associates, this luxurious Ramadan hamper is available for IDR 688,000++ per box.

Tales of The Arabian Night – International Grand Buffet at Magnolia Restaurant

Celebrate the magic of Ramadan with Tales of The Arabian Night, an enchanting Iftar experience at Magnolia Restaurant , The Westin Surabaya. Indulge in a lavish international grand buffet, featuring an array of authentic Arabian delicacies and an immersive live theatrical kitchen showcasing the art of Turkish Ice Cream corner, bringing fun and flavor to your dining experience.

Every dish is crafted to bring the rich flavors of the Middle East to your table. Enjoy this all-you-can-eat culinary journey for IDR 728,000++ per person, with a special Buy 1 Get 1 promotion to share the joy with your loved ones.

Magical Moroccan Delights – Skyeatsscape at Sky Lounge

Step into a world of exotic flavors and enchanting ambiance at Sky Lounge with Magical Moroccan Delights Skyeatscape. Nestled high above the city, this exclusive 2-hour all-you-can-eat dining experience invites guests to savor the rich culinary traditions of North Africa, where bold spices, slow-cooked meats, and aromatic herbs come together in perfect harmony.

Available every Monday to Wednesday, this immersive Moroccan feast brings a selection of authentic delicacies inspired by the bustling souks and grand palaces of Marrakech. At IDR 298,000++ per person, this unique dining affair at Sky Lounge promises a night of culinary discovery, warm hospitality, and breathtaking views.

The Jewel of Muscat – Ramadan Mocktail Creations at Sky Lounge

Celebrate the spirit of Ramadan with Sky Lounge’s signature mocktail creations, crafted to refresh and rejuvenate after a day of fasting. Inspired by the rich traditions of the season, these exquisite beverages offer a perfect balance of sweetness, spice, and refreshment.

Indulge in Dates of Spice, a warm and aromatic infusion of rich dates and exotic spices, or enjoy the soothing Aloe Sweet, a cooling blend of aloe vera and honey for ultimate refreshment. For a tropical twist, Freshener Break offers a vibrant mix of fruity flavors, designed to replenish and uplift.

Starting from IDR 88,000 net per glass, these handcrafted mocktails at Sky Lounge make every sip a tribute to the essence of Ramadan.

Koerma – Kuliner Ramadan at Djaman Doeloe Resto & Bar

Celebrate the warmth of Ramadan with a nostalgic Iftar buffet at Djaman Doeloe Resto & Bar, where authentic Indonesian flavors take center stage. For IDR 200,000 net per person, indulge in a feast of traditional Ramadan specialties, crafted to bring comfort and togetherness.

Dine and stand a chance to win a luxurious Staycation Voucher at The Westin Surabaya or Four Points Pakuwon Indah , making your Ramadan even more memorable.

BBQ Buffet Iftar – Soirée Rooftop Bar

Break your fast in style with an unforgettable BBQ Buffet Iftar at Soirée Rooftop Bar , where the enticing aroma of sizzling meats and seafood fills the air. This all-you-can-grill experience invites guests to indulge in a premium selection of marinated meats, fresh seafood, and flavorful sides, expertly prepared over an open flame.

As the sun sets, immerse yourself in the breathtaking city views, creating the perfect backdrop for a warm and lively gathering with family and friends. Whether you’re craving juicy cuts of beef, tender lamb, or the delicate flavors of grilled seafood, this special Iftar dining is designed to satisfy every palate.

Available for IDR 350,000 net per person, this Ramadan celebration brings together great food, great company, and an unparalleled rooftop ambiance.

Mystical Arabian – Special Ramadan Mocktails at Soirée Rooftop Bar

Celebrate the spirit of Ramadan with Mystical Arabian, a collection of handcrafted mocktails inspired by the rich flavors of the Middle East. Enjoy the citrus-kissed Sundown Mist, the cooling Sands of Mint, or the exotic Moonlit Oasis, each crafted to refresh and rejuvenate after a day of fasting.

Available at IDR 78,000 nett per glass, sip, savor, and embrace the essence of Ramadan under the stars at Soirée Rooftop Bar .

Embrace the Spirit of Ramadan with The Westin & Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah.

From luxurious Ramadan hampers to captivating Iftar feasts and refreshing handcrafted beverages, The Westin Surabaya and Four Points Pakuwon Indah invite you to immerse in the beauty of Ramadan with a series of extraordinary experiences.

Whether you seek a grand culinary adventure, a meaningful gift to share with loved ones, or a stunning rooftop dining experience, “The Journey of Blessing” promises to make this Ramadan truly unforgettable.

Reserve your experience today and create cherished moments this Ramadan!

For reservations and inquiries:

The Westin Surabaya – (031) 29710000

Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah – (031) 99150000

Visit: www.westinsurabaya.com and www.fourpointssurabayapakuwonindah.com

