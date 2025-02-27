German Children’s Classic ‘Emil and the Detectives’ Translated into Lao

The beloved German children’s classic Emil and the Detectives, written by renowned author Erich Kästner, has now been translated into Lao.

The launch event for this translated version took place at the German Embassy in Vientiane on 26 February.

Originally published in 1929, Emil and the Detectives marked a shift in German literary style and has since become a fundamental piece of children’s literature, praised for its emphasis on empowerment, self-confidence, and courage.

The story features a group of resourceful children who take matters into their own hands to solve a mystery, proving that even the youngest can act with determination and shape their own destinies.

But translating this classic into Lao was no simple task, as noted by the translator, Ousavanh Thiengthepvongsa. The book is rich with slang and everyday language from 1920s Berlin, which presented a unique translation challenge.

Ousavanh studied in the former German Democratic Republic (GDR) and spent many years living in Germany, Ousavanh brought together a deep understanding of both German literature and Lao culture to this project.

He teamed up with Sonekham Seankhamta, an editor from the German Department at the National University of Laos (NUOL), and together they worked to ensure the language stayed true to the original while also making it relatable and accessible for young Lao readers.

The process of adapting the book’s historical, cultural, and linguistic elements to the Lao context required an in-depth understanding of both the original text and the target language.

“It was a challenge to translate the book word by word, striving to preserve its original meaning while ensuring that Lao readers could fully understand the true essence of the story,” said Ousavanh. “We wanted to ensure that the Lao readers could relate to the themes of courage and adventure, just as children in Germany have for decades.”

Erich Kästner, the author of the book, was born in Dresden in 1899 and is considered one of the most important German writers of the 20th century. Despite his popularity, Kästner’s books were banned by the Nazis in 1933, and many of his works were publicly burned. However, his legacy endures to this day with Emil and the Detectives.

The Lao version of Emil and the Detectives was published by the German charity association Books for Laos e.V., with support from the German Embassy in Laos and the Georg Kraus Foundation. This project is the result of a collaborative effort between the German Embassy, the NUOL, Books for Laos, and the grassroots literacy initiative Reading Elephant Laos, which has been supporting educational projects in Bokeo Province since 2017.

The first edition of the Lao translation comprises 600 copies, which will be distributed free of charge to schools, libraries, and reading projects in Laos.