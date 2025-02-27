HEAVENS: The Boy and His Robot Soars into New Cinematic Heights with Historic Japan Re-Release and Fantasporto 2025 Debut

HEAVENS: The Boy and His Robot (Mechaverse: Shōnen to Robotto) Official Poster

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 February 2025 – Prepare for an interstellar cinematic journey as “HEAVENS: The Boy and His Robot,” a groundbreaking sci-fi adventure from Singapore, 12 years in the making, achieves two unprecedented milestones. On February 28, 2025, this visionary film will be the first Singaporean movie to enjoy a wide special re-release in Japan, screening simultaneously in 50 Aeon Cinemas across the nation. Furthermore, it will make its mark at the prestigious 45th Fantasporto Film Festival in Portugal, becoming the first Singaporean film ever nominated for Best International Feature Film and competing for up to eight additional awards.

A Galactic Adventure for All Ages

Official Logline:

In a galaxy fractured by warfare, a young pilot and his loyal robot navigate through a universe in turmoil, to bring peace to the stars. “HEAVENS: The Boy and His Robot” offers a blend of thrilling action, unique humor, and deep emotional resonance, creating a cinematic experience that families across Asia Pacific will treasure.

With its lavish visual effects and compelling narrative, the film has been celebrated by both audiences and critics. Described as “a dream masterpiece” by Aki Suda (菅田愛貴) of Chō Tokimeki Sendenbu, it has been lauded for its “enchanting” visuals and “spectacular” storytelling.

A Historic Re-Release in Japan

The wide re-release in Japan signifies not only a cultural bridge but is also a testament to the film’s universal appeal. This event is a landmark for Singaporean cinema, proving its potential to engage and captivate international audiences beyond arthouse and dramatic films. Critics have hailed it as a pivotal moment, calling the film a “visually impressive blockbuster” and epic heartwarming narrative that resonates with viewers of all ages.

A Grand Debut at Fantasporto 2025

At Fantasporto, one of the world’s premier genre film festivals, “HEAVENS: The Boy and His Robot” stands out among 600 feature film submissions, and was selected as one of only 23 for the feature film competition. “HEAVENS: The Boy and His Robot” will represent the debut of Singapore cinema in Fantasporto’s 45-year history. This nomination not only highlights the film’s artistic merit but also marks a significant achievement for Singaporean filmmakers on the global stage.

A Testament to Creativity and Perseverance

Directed by the visionary Rich Ho, the film is the result of 12 years of dedication and perseverance, reflecting a journey that began from a small modest public housing flat in Singapore. The production traversed global borders and cultures, resulting in a cinematic piece worked on by hundreds of cast and crew from all over the world. “This project was born out of a deep desire to encourage others to never give up. I also wanted to show how, with love and respect (humor and food too), the world can learn to work and walk together towards a common vision,” says Ho, emphasizing the film’s message of hope, collaboration, and the transformative power of dreams.

Critical Acclaim and Industry Praise

With its lavish visual effects and compelling narrative, the film has already made history at multiple international festivals:

Fantasporto 2025 (Portugal) – 1st Singaporean film ever nominated for Best International Feature Film in the festival’s 45-year history, eligible for at least eight other awards.

– 1st Singaporean film ever nominated for Best International Feature Film in the festival’s 45-year history, eligible for at least eight other awards. Fantasia International Film Festival 2024 (Canada ) – 1st Singaporean film ever nominated for Best First International Feature Film in the festival’s 28-year history.

) – 1st Singaporean film ever nominated for Best First International Feature Film in the festival’s 28-year history. Les Utopiales de Nantes 2024 (France) – 1st Singaporean film ever nominated for Best International Feature Film in the festival’s 24-year history.

– 1st Singaporean film ever nominated for Best International Feature Film in the festival’s 24-year history. Trieste Science+Fiction Film Festival 2024 (Italy) – Significant nomination for Best International Feature Film (Asteroid Award), though not the first Singaporean film nominated in the festival’s history, it underscores the film’s international recognition.

The film has garnered praise from various quarters:

Grant Watson, Fiction Machine: “Boasting lavish visual effects, this science fiction giant robot epic looks just the sort of glossy, visually impressive blockbuster to compete internationally.”

“Boasting lavish visual effects, this science fiction giant robot epic looks just the sort of glossy, visually impressive blockbuster to compete internationally.” Sean Parker, 25YL: “Everything about HEAVENS: The Boy and His Robot is enchanting. It’s a film that proves family adventure can be both heartwarming and spectacular.”

“Everything about HEAVENS: The Boy and His Robot is enchanting. It’s a film that proves family adventure can be both heartwarming and spectacular.” Chris Jones, Overly Honest Reviews: “HEAVENS signifies a pivotal moment for the Singaporean cinematic landscape. It reminds us that the boundaries of cinema are as limitless as the universe itself.”

“HEAVENS signifies a pivotal moment for the Singaporean cinematic landscape. It reminds us that the boundaries of cinema are as limitless as the universe itself.” Rupert Bottenberg, Fantasia International Film Festival: “Rich Ho’s ambitious and spectacular introduction of his HEAVENS universe has at last launched into the stratosphere. HEAVENS demands to be seen on the biggest screen possible.”

“Rich Ho’s ambitious and spectacular introduction of his HEAVENS universe has at last launched into the stratosphere. HEAVENS demands to be seen on the biggest screen possible.” Giles Edwards, 366 Weird Movies: “A heartwarming and comedic story about Kai and his Mecha.”

“A heartwarming and comedic story about Kai and his Mecha.” Théo Darmana, atuvu.ca : “A science fiction gem that will amaze the whole family.”

: “A science fiction gem that will amaze the whole family.” Zed Kosnar, desdeabajo.net: “HEAVENS is a great example of not giving up when you want to bring your dreams and ideas to life. And we need more of those.”

Join the Journey

Don’t miss your chance to experience this historic moment in theaters, starting with Japan on 28th February 2025. “HEAVENS: The Boy and His Robot” invites families to share in a story where the bond between a boy and his robot can change the fate of worlds.

View HEAVENS: The Boy and His Robot (Mechaverse: Shōnen to Robotto) Official Trailer for Japan here

HEAVENS ENTERTAINMENT

Established in 2016, Heavens Entertainment is a Singapore-based company managing the HEAVENS® entertainment franchise. Heavens Entertainment has a global vision to bring to international audiences entertainment that is good, clean and fun.

Heavens Entertainment believes in employing innovative technology and visual effects production methods, introducing massive time and cost savings, in-turn transforming the film and entertainment industry. The HEAVENS® Universe continues to be shaped and formed through such collaborations with like-minded partners and creatives from all over the world.

At the heart of the HEAVENS® franchise is a wish to captivate audiences with stories that inspire, and bring hope and joy. With plans in the pipeline to launch other media platforms, audiences can look forward to experiencing an immersive journey into the HEAVENS® Universe.

For more information about HEAVENS: The Boy and His Robot and Heavens Entertainment, please visit: https://www.heavensentertainment.com/