Japan Aids Xieng Khouang with Clean Water Supply Grant

Xieng Khouang Province is set to improve access to clean water with support from the Japanese government, which has provided a grant of USD 67,900 for a water supply project under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP).

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the project was signed on 25 February by Chandy Navixay, a senior provincial official, and Koizumi Tsutomu, the Japanese Ambassador to Laos.

The initiative will be implemented in Xong village, Phoukoud district, to provide residents with access to clean and sanitized water through a new water supply facility. This project aims to reduce household expenses on drinking water by improving access to treated water.

GGP is part of Japan’s Official Development Assistance (ODA) program, which supports economic development, human security, and sustainable growth in developing countries.

In addition to the clean water project, Japan also signed an agreement on the same day to support education in Laos by funding the improvement of teacher training centers in nine provinces: Huaphan, Borikhamxay, Bokeo, Xayaboury, Khammuan, Phongsaly, Xekong, Oudomxay, and Attapeu.

With a total budget of over USD 8.2 million, the project aims to enhance educator training and raise education standards, with completion expected by 2028.