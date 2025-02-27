Luang Prabang Tourism Center Turns Chinese Hot Pot, Sparks Online Debate

In a move that has stunned many in the tourism industry, the once important Tourist Information Center in Luang Prabang, located in front of the night market at the corner of Sisavangvong Road, has been transformed into a Chinese hot pot restaurant.

This unexpected change has sparked a heated debate among locals and tourists alike, with many questioning the wisdom behind such a decision. While proponents argue that it brings a new culinary experience to the city, critics point out that it undermines Luang Prabang’s cultural identity and heritage.

Luang Prabang has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 9 December 1995, a beautifully preserved town that reflects the harmonious blend of traditional Lao architecture and European colonial influences from the 19th and 20th centuries. Its unique landscape tells the story of how these two distinct cultures merged, creating a rich and historically significant urban setting.

The transformation of a key tourist facility into a restaurant not only diminishes the city’s ability to preserve its cultural essence but also shifts the focus away from its historical significance.

Government’s Response

“The reason for allowing the restaurant to operate is to provide a variety of food to attract tourists,” an official from the provincial Ministry of Information and Tourism, who wishes to be anonymous for security reasons.

“When we go to their country, they have our local meals [Lao food] ready for us, so we simply want to do the same [by having Chinese food ready]”

Addressing the potential backlash from the public, the official said that it is “merely the current societal trend which is typical.”

Meanwhile, information from the World Heritage Protection Department stated that the tourist information center is still in operation. It reopened on 25 February after undergoing renovations from 20 January to 19 February.

The department clarified that the renovations were necessary due to termite and moth damage that had severely affected the wooden structure.

While the first floor continues to serve as the tourist information center, the second floor has been converted into a privately owned Chinese hot pot restaurant. The department also reaffirmed that the renovations were carried out in compliance with the preservation plan and existing regulations.

Social Media Backlash

The transformation of the building has drawn sharp criticism on social media, particularly on Facebook, where users have expressed concerns over possible violations of heritage site regulations. Many argue that the renovation may be illegal, citing the removal of the building’s old balcony to create a larger room upstairs.

“According to the regulations for the renovation of heritage buildings, the exterior appearance cannot be changed,” said one Facebook user.

“How should the approving party review the design? If the investor does it without notification, the authorities should take strict measures because it shows that they do not respect Lao laws and regulations. In the future, they will make more mistakes.”

Another user, a tourist who “loved Luang Prabang 7 years ago, not Luang Prabang in 2025” said that the city no longer feels like a world heritage site.



“Laos’ government allowed foreigners to operate without respecting Lao occupations to keep Lao identity,” he said.

“Moreover, the restaurants along the river were irresponsible. If you look at the side, it was full of garbage and it looked dirty. If you can’t control the people who litter, the restaurants should be responsible for cleaning it up because it’s their area.”

As debates over the transformation of the tourist information center continue, concerns persist about how such changes may impact Luang Prabang’s identity as a world heritage site.

In 2023, a Thai YouTuber reported that Luang Prabang would be stripped of its UNESCO World Heritage Site status, prompting a quick response from the Lao government who denied the allegation.