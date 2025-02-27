NTT Sparks Smart Building Revolution with New OCEAN Intelligence™ Platform in Hong Kong

Offering a Strategic Vision to Bring AI into Every Building, empowered with an Open Partner Ecosystem



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 February 2025 – As part of NTT Group, a world-leading telecommunications and ICT service provider, NTT Com Asia (NTT) today launched OCEAN Intelligence™ in Hong Kong, a ground-breaking AI-powered open platform set to transform smart building management. With the vision to “Bring AI into Every Building” with an open partner ecosystem approach, the new platform represents a game-changer for building management by fostering collaboration and open innovations.

The photo features Steven So, Senior Vice President, NTT Com Asia (left) and Stephen Tsang, Chief Revenue Officer, NTT Com Asia (right).

At its core, OCEAN Intelligence™ makes AI accessible through three foundational pillars:

Openness – that breaks down proprietary barriers and data silos, and enable convergence of OT/IT/IoT;

Partner Ecosystem – an open partner ecosystem that enables innovation and collaboration among local and global technology providers to create new services;

Quality Data – leverage open hardware to allow cost effective control and collection of real-time high-density equipment data, together with digitization of operation data through automation of operation processes, this forms a superior data foundation for machine learning.

“OCEAN Intelligence™ unique strength lies in its ability to democratise AI, with data quality as its core foundation, making it accessible to every building.” said Steven So, Senior Vice President, NTT Com Asia. “Acting like human brain and central nervous system of smart buildings, the platform connects previously disparate systems and enables data intelligence to flow seamlessly throughout the entire infrastructure. Beyond AI, its modular design and strong open partner ecosystem enables quick deployment in existing environments and opens up possibilities to integrate with partners for new solutions.”

The platform builds upon the company’s commitment to open innovations driving smart building development. A thriving partner ecosystem brings in the latest technology from startups and industry partners to offer more choices to the market. For example, users can benefit Chiller Plant Energy Optimization solution from Carnot Innovations, a startup incubated from Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks, which uses AI to analyse operational data to maximise efficiency and reduce energy usage and costs. Through Carnot Innovations’ integration with OCEAN Intelligence, the chiller plant can be directly managed, breaking down data silos, and speeding up deployment under a single pane of glass.

“Openness and collaboration are essential in today’s complex building environments and fast-growing development of AI and IoT technologies, where the open partner ecosystem approach delivers far greater value than isolated technologies,” adds Steven. “With the global smart building market projected to reach USD 359 billion by 2035, growing at over 24% annually, we’re creating significant business opportunities for our partners across the ecosystem — from hardware manufacturers to specialized AI solution providers. This partner-centric approach creates mutual value: partners gain access to new markets and revenue streams, while customers benefit from best-in-class solutions tailored to their specific needs.”

“Today’s complex building challenges demand collaborative solutions. Carnot Innovations brings deep AI expertise and a proven track record, partnering with industry leaders like NTT. Our collaboration within the OCEAN Intelligence™ partner ecosystem allows us to address critical solution gaps with cutting-edge AI. Leveraging NTT’s resources, we provide enhanced support to local clients, ultimately delivering more choices, better integration, and a more streamlined smart building transformation journey,” said Ashish Jerry Justin, Co-founder and CEO, Carnot Innovations.

Phil McManus, Director, Business Innovations, NTT Com Asia (left), Jackie Yuen, Senior Director, System Design & Architecture, NTT Com Asia (middle), and Ashish Jerry Justin, Co-founder and CEO, Carnot Innovations (right) showcase the NTT OCEAN Intelligence™ and the Chiller Plant Energy Optimization, powered by Carnot Innovations.

Leveraging NTT’s global R&D and local talents, the platform empowers businesses to achieve substantial cost efficiencies, optimize building operations, and enhance asset value. Already deployed in NTT facilities and customers in Hong Kong and other locations, OCEAN Intelligence™ is slated for further international rollout.

“With an investment of over HKD170 million into the research and development of the technology, it represents strategic expansion of our vision for AI and smart city,” said Stephen Tsang, Chief Revenue Officer, NTT Com Asia. “It aligns with the Hong Kong Government’s initiatives to establish the city as a leading Information and Technology hub in the region. By championing innovation in smart building management and supporting the development of critical facilities, we’re actively contributing to Hong Kong’s technological advancement and helping solidify its position as a pioneer in smart city development across Asia and globally.”

The launch is a key investment in the company’s series of strategic initiatives to accelerate Hong Kong’s digital transformation into a smart city. This launch follows the successful introduction of the NTT Innovation Alliance in April 2024, High-Performance Computing as-a-service with a Direct Liquid Cooling enabled AI-ready data centre in June 2024, and Private 5G service in September 2024, underscoring NTT’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions for Hong Kong’s future.

OCEAN Intelligence™: Key Benefits

OCEAN Intelligence™ gathers and processes data from diverse building systems to optimise performance with unparalleled precision. User benefits include:

Predictive AI: The platform uses AI to automate tasks and provide real-time insights, leading to significant improvements in efficiency. It allows businesses to reduce maintenance downtime by up to 75%, speed up data provisioning for new buildings by 2X, and speed up decision making and incident root cause analysis by 5X.

Cost Optimisation: Users can achieve up to 30% savings on air-conditioning energy bills, reduce maintenance expenses by up to 50% through predictive maintenance, and lower data collection costs by 40% with open data collection hardware.

Customisable and Modular Agility: The platform is designed to be open and modular. This allows it to be deployed with existing platforms or solutions or integrated with current and future solutions from partners. This gives customers the freedom to build their platform, scale according to their business needs and add unique features and services to maximise the value of the building — all within a single platform.

For more information about OCEAN Intelligence™, please visit our website at www.oceanintels.ai.

About OCEAN Intelligence™

Goes beyond simply collecting IoT and BIM data, it cultivates actionable insights in real-time, breaking down data silos providing a flexible modular design, and a suite of readily integrated solutions powered by an open partner ecosystem. From digital construction to digital operations, OCEAN Intelligence™ is the strategic partner for creating smarter, more sustainable, and truly intelligent buildings.

About NTT Com Asia

As part of NTT Group, a world-class leader in telecommunications and ICT services, NTT Com Asia Limited (“NTT”) is dedicated to delivering the best ICT infrastructure and disruptive technologies with the vision to enable a smarter world.

Riding on the leading enterprise mobile technology from docomo business in Japan, we are bringing cutting-edge and ready-to-market IoT, AI and other digital solutions to support enterprises in developing a mobile-first strategy in their digitalisation journey. For more information, please visit: www.ntt.com.hk.

About Carnot Innovations

Carnot Innovations is a pioneer of AI Energy Optimization Solution in Hong Kong. We make buildings smarter to perform better maintenance and energy saving. Our projects included grade A commercial buildings, premium shopping malls, infrastructures, and hospitals, etc. Everyday we are helping enterprises to reduce carbon to achieve their ESG target. We have deployed our AI in over 100 buildings in Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand and Taiwan.