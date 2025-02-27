YUEWEN WONDERLAND Daily Footfall Surpasses 20K+ Visitors as ‘Goods Economy’ Ignites Singapore

SINGAPORE, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The one-month-long YUEWEN WONDERLAND event at Marina Bay Sands culminated successfully, marking a significant milestone in cross-cultural IP activation. Leveraging Yuewen’s vast IP portfolio, the event focused on the emerging “Goods Economy” trend—defined as the booming IP-derived merchandise market—through popular IP merchandise exhibitions, interactive experiences, and cultural activities. This delivered a multidimensional, immersive IP experience to consumers in Singapore and the broader region.

During its run, the event achieved a daily footfall exceeding 20,000 visitors, particularly booming during Chinese New Year, when it became one of the hottest local social media check-in spots. Sales of IP peripheral products also reached a new high. To date, the total Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) of the Chinese New Year and Singapore-themed series products prepared by YUEWEN GOODS for YUEWEN WONDERLAND has exceeded 5 million yuan. On second-hand trading platforms, badges from the Singapore YUEWEN WONDERLAND collection attracted IP fans to engage in “eating goods” (buying IP peripherals), with trading volume surging.

Featuring eight iconic Yuewen IPs—including The King’s Avatar, Lord of Mysteries, Joy of Life, Battle Through the Heavens, The Outcast, Fox Spirit Matchmaker, Guardians of the Dafeng, and The Unruly Immortals—the event created an integrated IP experience hub combining entertainment, shopping, and photo opportunities. While showcasing domestically popular merchandise, Yuewen also integrated local Singaporean culture and launched its Singapore-themed YUEWEN WONDERLAND peripheral product line for the first time in the region. These products spanned popular categories such as cards, badges, and Chinese New Year gift sets.

For overseas markets, Yuewen has introduced over 30 product categories and 230 SKUs tailored to local consumer preferences.

The event also featured cultural activations like IP character parades and interactive experiences that blended traditional Chinese elements, offering visitors a diverse and immersive journey.

In recent years, IP has become a critical bridge linking emotional identification with consumer behavior. This has diversified IP development models and fueled the rise of the “Goods Economy.” The overwhelming success of YUEWEN WONDERLAND exemplifies this trend, drawing crowds of dedicated fans—including international enthusiasts from Korea, the United States, the Philippines, and Indonesia. Attendees not only immersed themselves in the worlds of their favorite IPs but also actively participated in “goods consumption”—a tangible expression of their passion. The Straits Times highlighted this phenomenon as a manifestation of the “C-WAVE”, noting queues around installations for The King’s Avatar and Joy of Life, which underscored the global appeal of Chinese IPs.

This C-WAVE’s sweep through Singapore reaffirms the immense potential of Chinese IPs on the world stage. In recent years, Yuewen has prioritized IP globalization, exemplified by its upcoming “2024 Yuewen Global IP Awards” on February 28 at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore. The event will convene over 3,000 industry leaders, cultural icons, and global IP fans, aiming to foster cross-sector collaboration and serve as a gateway for Chinese IPs to thrive internationally. Notable attendees include more than 100 renowned online literature authors (with cumulative fan bases spanning hundreds of millions) and over 10 A-list celebrities.

A highlight will be the unveiling of Yuewen’s annual IP honor list, recognizing 2024’s top-performing IPs across literature, animation, film, TV, gaming, and merchandise. The “2024 Yuewen Global IP Awards” will introduce new categories for IP merchandise innovation and cross-brand marketing for the first time, accelerating synergies between IPs and retail economies.

Mr. Hou Xiaonan, CEO and President of Yuewen and Vice President of Tencent’s Platform and Content Group, stated: “IP is transforming how young people globally engage with culture. Yuewen aims to explore innovative, shared experiences that transcend borders through diverse formats. In 2025, we will accelerate our globalization strategy, building a full-chain ecosystem — ‘IP Farmland, IP Factory, IP Wonderland’—to incubate original IPs from online literature and comics, visualize content via animation, drama series and films, and deliver multidimensional experiences worldwide. Together, we’ll amplify the global influence of Chinese IPs.”

About Yuewen

Yuewen (HKEX: 0772 China Literature Limited) is a culture and entertainment group that was founded in March 2015. It focuses on creating and developing intellectual property (IP) derived from online literature. Yuewen has a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, such as QQ Reading, Qidian, New Classics Media, and Tencent Animation & Comics. It serves as a platform for tens of millions of creators and a rich reserve of literary works across 200 genres, catering to hundreds of millions of users. Yuewen is renowned for its celebrated IP portfolio, which includes popular titles like Joy of Life, My Heroic Husband, Candle in the Tomb, The King’s Avatar, Soul Land, and Nirvana in Fire. It has successfully expanded its reach across various media formats, including audiobooks, animation, comics, films, drama series, games, and offline merchandise.

