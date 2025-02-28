MinIO Grows ARR by 149% as Demand for AI Data Storage Skyrockets

Solidifies position as object storage of choice for AI amidst the rise of Agentic AI and the “great race” of AI model performance

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MinIO, the leader in high-performance object storage for the exabyte AI era, today announced it has achieved 149% Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth over the last two years as MinIO AIStor meets demand for managing AI data at multi-exabyte scale. Spurred by AI adoption and the ensuing data input and output explosion, MinIO supports hundreds of customers across the globe with data footprints ranging from a couple of hundred petabytes to double digit exabytes as it continues to uniquely address the rapidly expanding data storage demands of the AI era.

MinIO is operating profitably and experiencing significant momentum as it prepares for further scale, as evidenced by the following highlights:

Record ARR growth with multiple 8 figure exabyte scale customer engagements closing in 2024 and continued traction with more than half of the Fortune 500.

with multiple 8 figure exabyte scale customer engagements closing in 2024 and continued traction with more than half of the Fortune 500. The debut of MinIO AIStor , designed specifically for modern AI workloads, builds upon its open source offering with more than 2 billion docker pulls and over 50,000 GitHub stars.

, designed specifically for modern AI workloads, builds upon its open source offering with more than 2 billion docker pulls and over 50,000 GitHub stars. New go-to-market (GTM) leadership including the addition of Erik Frieberg as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Mahesh Patel as Chief Business Officer (CBO).

including the addition of as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and as Chief Business Officer (CBO). Advancement of the MinIO ecosystem , including partnerships and collaborations with key players such as Arm, F5, VMWar e and Intel.

, including partnerships and collaborations with key players such as Arm, F5, VMWar and Intel. More than a half dozen awards in 2024 and an average 4.7 score review on Gartner Peer Insights, validating MinIO’s differentiation.

“We are at a pivotal moment in the AI revolution where data infrastructure must support exascale demands that the industry has never seen before,” said Garima Kapoor, co-CEO and co-founder, MinIO. “To put this into perspective, one exabyte of data is equivalent to the storage capacity of 7.8 million iPhones with 128 GB storage each. We’re currently the only software defined storage solution on the market that can deliver cost effective performance at scale for customers with petabyte and exabyte sized data footprints – and are confident this trend will continue to fuel aggressive business growth for MinIO in the future.”

According to IDC, the object storage market has been growing at a rate of around 17% annually in recent years, and is projected to exceed $20 billion by the end of 2025. This industry data reinforces MinIO’s recent research on AI and object storage trends where respondents indicated that 75% of their enterprise’s data will be in object storage over the next two years. “Support AI” was the most popular reason why IT leaders are adopting object storage, followed by performance and scalability. The addition of Frieberg as CMO and Patel as CBO, who bring a combined 50+ years of enterprise technology experience from companies such as VMware, MongoDB, Druva, and Pantheon Platform, will be critical to advancing MinIO’s mission of empowering enterprises to unlock the full potential of their data and AI investments.

MinIO is consistently recognized for its growth and impact on the infrastructure for AI market, as evidenced by inclusion in the InfraRed 100, CRN Cloud 100, and receipt of the Intellyx Digital Innovator Award. The company has also been recognized as a standout in the AI Breakthrough Awards, Data Breakthrough Awards, BigDATAwire Reader’s Choice, and Stratus Awards for its exceptional work on developing transformative solutions in cloud infrastructure and AI.

MinIO’s offering is rated 4.7 out of 5 stars on Gartner Peer Reviews, with most highlighting its superior scalability, cost-effectiveness, and ease of use. One reviewer said, “MinIO has been an excellent solution for our object storage needs. Its S3 compatibility makes integration seamless, and the platform is highly scalable, handling large datasets efficiently. The setup was easy, and the performance was impressive, even under heavy loads. MinIO’s open-source flexibility and responsive support team have made our experience smooth, and we highly recommend it to anyone needing a high-performance, scalable storage solution”

With increasing momentum, a strengthened GTM leadership team, rampant innovation that is raising the bar for AI storage infrastructure, and key collaborations with top AI ecosystem players, MinIO is uniquely poised to meet exabyte scale demands, solidifying its position as the object store of choice for AI workloads.

To learn more or request a demo, visit min.io.

About MinIO

MinIO is the leader in high-performance object storage for AI. With 2B+ Docker downloads 50k+ stars on GitHub, MinIO is used by more than half of the Fortune 500 to achieve performance at scale at a fraction of the cost compared to the public cloud providers. MinIO AIStor is uniquely designed to meet the flexibility and exascale requirements of AI, empowering organizations to fully capitalize on existing AI investments and address emerging infrastructure challenges while delivering continuous business value. Founded in November 2014 by industry visionaries AB Periasamy and Garima Kapoor, MinIO is the world’s fastest growing object store.

Media Contact: Tucker Hallowell, Inkhouse, minio@inkhouse.com